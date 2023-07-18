Amid our endless squabbling over culture wars and all matter of political questions, it is worth taking a moment to consider exactly what each of us expects from our governments. On a basic level, we exchange a portion of our resources in the form of taxes and a measure of our freedom expressed as a willingness to obey the law to support governments that offer services and protections we could not obtain as individuals. At a minimum, we expect the government to provide law enforcement, prisons and courts to protect us, schools to educate our children, safe roads, clean water, regular garbage pickup, and a regulatory environment friendly to the private sector.

There are endless variations on this theme at the local, state and national level, but in the simplest terms our relationship with every level of government is transactional. We pay taxes, we obey the law, and in return we expect elected officials to try and make our towns, our states, and our country nice places to live.

