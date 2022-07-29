My son brought me a book he’d just finished, “What Orwell Didn’t Know,” — sub-titled, “Propaganda and the New Face of American Politics.”
It’s a book his brother gave him for Christmas the year before. “You know,” I’d told him, “I think he gave that book to you by mistake. I think he meant to give it to me.”
It was a collection of essays about the corrosion of language and the corruption of politics in the early 21st century, the editor explained. It takes a look at what was happening in three of my favorite subjects: Language, politics and journalism.
I, on the other hand, had just finished a crime thriller set in Bangkok, the third in a series about a memorable half-Thai, half-American Buddhist detective, written by John Burdett. The first, “Bangkok 8,” was a national best seller some years ago.
I used to enjoy spy fiction until the body count got so high. I’ve never been as interested in crime thrillers but “Bangkok 8” was so unusual and so interesting that I listed it as one of the two best books I read in 2005. So when I had to order a new “New York Times Crossword Puzzle Dictionary” because my old one had fallen apart (this was before dictionaries became obsolete) and needed a couple more books to avoid having to pay a shipping fee, I ordered Burdett’s latest in his trilogy.
When the dictionary and the book came, it was the end of summer and both crossword puzzles and a new novel were relief from both the heat and the political conventions I was watching from beginning to end.
What was fascinating about the Bangkok series was the background about the subculture of Thailand — a country with a mysterious, exotic image most of us know little about. Buddhism, incarnation, karma, sorcery are woven through the story — not ordinary themes. Newsday described it as “a unique combination of mysticism and irony.” But the crime — revolving around the global lucrative business of pornography — is so evil, so sordid, that I had the urge to wash my hands after reading it each night.
British author John Burdett is a non-practicing lawyer who worked in Hong Kong for a British firm and also lived in Thailand before becoming a best-selling writer.
The Austin Chronicle’s review of this book said, “Burdett’s novels suck you in like a boozy, back-alley peep show.”
One of the most satisfying things about reading a book is having someone to talk to about it. Our family revels in this. “Hurry up and read it so we can talk about it,” we urge each other. “Have you started it yet?” “What did you think about it?” we can’t wait to ask. On one often-mentioned Christmas Day, I insisted everyone sit down and discuss a book by Tom Robbins that only I had read.
So my question was should I in return for being loaned a book with historical importance offer this seamy-subject book in return? I mean, what kind of a mother is going to urge her son to read a book about pornography, vice and corruption? On the positive side, he has always been interested in the philosophy of Buddhism and I knew this Buddhist detective would interest him too.
“You don’t want to read a book about Bangkok, Buddhism and pornography, do you?” I finally asked him.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.