“No man’s life, liberty, or property are safe while the legislature is in session.”
— Gideon J. Tucker
We’re enduring a pandemic, have survived 2021’s deep freeze, murder hornets and had the joy of Christmas dampened by omicron and supply chain disruptions. What’s next? Well, the Legislature convenes in less than a month.
I’m aware that just because a bill is proposed doesn’t mean it will become law — or even see the fluorescent light of day on the Capitol floor. But every session provides legislative offerings to which my initial response is “You’ve got to be kidding.”
As our 2022 intro, I submit SB 1142 by Sen. Rob Standridge which proposes that an opinion of ONE should be enough to get a book banned from a school library.
It’s the category of books he’s truly trying to constrain as the bill states, “No public school district, public charter school, or public school library shall maintain in its inventory or promote books that make as their primary subject the study of sex, sexual preferences, sexual activity, sexual perversion, sex-based classifications, sexual identity, or gender identity or books that are of a sexual nature that a reasonable parent or legal guardian would want to know of or approve of prior to their child being exposed to it.”
We can have a debate as to what books should be allowed or not, but his proposed mechanism for evaluation and penalty is off the charts.
Simply, one person can claim a book is inappropriate and school officials are required to remove it. There’s no evaluation, no due process, no consideration. Request equals removal. Oh, and if you’re the school employee charged with inventory at the library and you fail to remove it within 30 days, you’re fired and can’t be employed at another school for a period of two years. And to sweeten the pot further, if you make such a request and the school doesn’t remove said offensive material within the prescribed time frame, you can seek monetary damages of $10,000 per day. Plus attorney’s fees of course.
As I said before, I’ll be surprised if this even makes it to the Senate floor, but as I told one local representative a couple of years ago, a bill, as written, reflects the author’s optimal outcome, their greatest wish.
Does anyone believe that allowing one single person to make the rules is a good thing? Ignore, for a moment, the topic of the books that are being addressed. What if a similar bill were to target books on religion? Books on economics if the legislator didn’t believe in capitalism? Books on substance abuse?
We’ll assume, for the sake of argument, that universities aren’t “public school districts,” but assume a similar proposal was offered regarding books of a religious nature in schools. Do you want one person who finds that topic offensive to make the decision for all? I’m sure supporters will fall back on what the bill defines as a “reasonable” person sees as objectionable, yet we’ve all seen outrageous behaviour proponents later justify as reasonable.
The problem isn’t with the topic of information Standridge wishes to control, it’s that he’s willing, in a perfect world, to allow one single person to decide. No oversight, no review, no recourse. I want it, therefore it shall be.
How about a bill that, if I object to an outrageous legislative proposal, it must be pulled. Just because I say so. If not, I get $10,000 per day from the author’s campaign funds?
Sounds fair to me.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.