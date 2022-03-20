A friend recently shared an old advertisement from the Sears catalog promoting a kit you could buy to build your own home. Popular in the early half of the 20th Century, you could purchase a kit for $5,000 or so and, probably with the help of friends and family, build your own house.
Her dismay over the demise of that opportunity was blamed on “greedy corporations.”
It’s popular, and generally wrong, to lump changes in our economy on a nameless, faceless entity, and fail to recognize there’s more than one factor at play. Challenges faced by area farmers, summarized in an article in last Sunday’s Constitution aren’t anything new, but serves as a reminder of the globally interconnected economy of which each of us are a part.
Long before Russia invaded Ukraine, farmers dealt with skyrocketing fertilizer prices that adjusted their margins and increased the price of wheat. Since you don’t see it posted on the marquee outside the grocery store, you may not know the per bushel price doubled since the end of 2019. Now jumped up fuel costs add to the challenge. Despite higher prices, farmers may make less when it’s all said and done.
And someone, somewhere, will say it’s greed.
We’ve seen it ourselves. Paper is the second biggest expense we incur here at The Constitution. There have been four increases from our mills in the past year, and we’re expecting number five. Prices of that one critical component is up close to 40 percent from a year ago.
There are well-documented examples of price-gouging, but if the plumber has to pay his assistant more, the price of a service call goes up. If the price of that quarter-pound patty rises, so likely will the cost of your burger. Processing plants were forced to shutter in the early days of COVID. And when they reopened, they found they had to pay workers more. I’ve talked to more than a few business owners who tried to bring staff back after the shutdown, only to be told they were making more sitting at home and would come back when government payments stopped.
If you’re worried businesses don’t pay their workers enough, you may see all this as a positive. Those expenses will be passed along to the consumer in many cases.
I’m no expert, but my belief is that we’ve hit the “reset” button on a huge part of our economy. Some people have probably adjusted their standard of living due to COVID and have figured out they can live on less than they did before and don’t need the work as much. Businesses are finding that, if a job used to be filled at $8-$10 an hour, they no longer have the applicant pool they need. Or the quality of job seekers has fallen. Or both.
Back to my friend. She took the easy way out. I’m sure if DIY homes were still a viable business, someone would be doing it. Heck, she could do it herself and own the market.
But what she really wants is someone to sell her a prefabricated home kit for $5,000. And that’s not happening. It has nothing to do with greed. It’s really more about market conditions we all have to deal with in today’s interconnected world.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.