People should pay their bills. It’s a simple idea, isn’t it? We teach our children to be fiscally responsible, to balance income and expenses, and to avoid getting into too much debt. We expect anyone who owes us money to pay on time, and in turn we are obligated to do the same by corporations and businesses large and small.
We reward those with a responsible record of meeting their financial commitments with high credit scores, and we punish those who come up short with lower scores and visits or calls from bill collectors. Plenty of people and corporations abuse the system, of course, and some end up in bankruptcy as a result. Yet our entire system of free market capitalism continues to function because most of us are financially responsible most of the time.
That’s not usually the case for the Federal government, however, which with our permission allows itself to run budget deficits. It has done so every year since 2001, when George W. Bush was elected president. Prior to that we indulged in deficits annually going all the way back to Lyndon Johnson. In fact, over the last 58 years we have accumulated an annual federal budget surplus only twice, once under LBJ and once under Bill Clinton. In every other presidential administration over that span, six Republican and four Democratic, we have run steadily increasing deficits, so that our total national debt now totals over $28 trillion dollars. And while deficits can be a necessary evil, say, during a major war or economic catastrophe when government spending is necessary to keep the system running, $28 trillion represents a damning failure of our entire system of government.
What might be even more damning, however, is our refusal to be honest about what we’ve done or about the process through which we continue slowly stealing from our children’s wallets. We politicize the debt, pretending along the way that only one party or group of politicians is to blame.
Traditionally it’s been Democrats, at least since the 1930s. Back then the Great Depression prompted an enormous expansion of government programs and more spending known as the New Deal, and because Franklin Roosevelt and the Democratic Party held the White House and enjoyed a dominant majority in Congress, they did what they wanted. Democrats did something similar in the 1960s when Lyndon Johnson and Congress created another wave of new federal agencies and spending as part of an effort to improve education and reduce poverty called the Great Society.
Republicans largely fought both the New Deal and the Great Society, arguing that Democrats were Socialists hell-bent on expanding the size of government and raising taxes. It’s a narrative that many Americans still believe today.
Yet the bulk of our debt since 1963 has come under Republican presidents. They held the White House during 32 of the last 58 years, and each one ran higher annual deficits than the one before. George W. Bush oversaw an annual deficit of $1.5 trillion in 2008, for example, while Donald Trump presided over an annual deficit of more than $3 trillion in 2020. These deficits were produced largely through tax cuts, however, which allowed Republican politicians to continue arguing they support small government. That’s also a narrative that continues, particularly because President Joe Biden is promoting select tax increases and a massive series of government spending initiatives to rebuild our infrastructure and support climate-change and education initiatives.
The Republican narrative also promotes the lie that tax cuts fuel economic growth. The truth is that tax cuts have only helped the wealthy. A study of 18 countries between 1965 and 2015 by David Hope of the London School of Economics and Julian Limberg of King’s College London demonstrated last year that tax cuts do not improve unemployment or help improve our Gross National Product (GDP). Instead, they fuel income inequality and are largely to blame for our recent periods of economic stagnation.
Ironically, the period in American history when we enjoyed the largest sustained period of economic growth in our history came after World War II, and it came when taxes on the wealthy and on corporations were far higher than they are today.
The point here is not to blame one political party or the other for our debt crisis. They are both to blame. And it’s not to suggest that spending is better than cutting taxes or vice-versa. Instead, the point is that we must be honest about the consequences of the choices we make and behave responsibly. We must accept that if we want lower taxes we must spend less, and if we want larger government programs we must tax more. Either approach is defensible depending on one’s priorities. What is not defensible is pretending we can cut taxes and spend whatever we want or maintaining that one group of politicians has the moral high ground when the last six decades demonstrate conclusively that they don’t.
Which gets us to the recent catfight in Congress over the debt ceiling. Since we are unwilling to cut spending and live within our means, our representatives must periodically raise the limit on the level of debt the United States government is willing to carry or else it will default on its loans. At one time raising the limit was a routine bipartisan procedure, because our leaders understood that elected officials were supposed to work together to govern and keep the economy stable and they knew that a default would instantly throw us into a depression. Sadly, those days are over now, so we are forced to watch as party leaders posture and attempt to score points with their base while we rocket towards unsustainable levels of debt. They refuse to compromise until the last minute, as they did last week, and will repeat the disgraceful spectacle again and again. Look for it again in December. It is the equivalent of arguing over what flavor birthday cake you want when your house is on fire.
The fire is the problem, not the cake. And the least we can do is be honest about it.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.