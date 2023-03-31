There’s a childcare crunch in Oklahoma, and working families are struggling because of it. Two bills in the state Legislature aim to get more children in public pre-Ks and provide an oasis for Oklahoma’s childcare desert so more parents can return to the workforce. To get there, it will take a multi-pronged, multi-year approach that supports parents, employers and providers.

Two bills written by Rep. Suzanne Schreiber, D-Tulsa, and the Childcare Receives Investment from Business (CRIB) Act, authored by Sen. Jessica Garvin, R-Duncan, will help fix Oklahoma’s childcare crunch — a problem that must be remedied before there will be a resolve to the workforce crisis.