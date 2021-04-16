It was below freezing and every time the door to the grocery store opened, the clerk nearest the door shivered. When it was my turn to check out, I noticed that she had cotton stuffed in both ears.
“Do you have an earache?” I asked sympathetically.
When she moaned, yes, she did, I told her that taking a couple of aspirins and holding a hot water bottle over the ear gave me relief faster than anything else.
She said she’d try it and that another customer had given her another remedy.
“What is it?” I asked, hoping to hear about anything that would cure earache.
“She said to roll up a newspaper tightly, stick one end in your aching ear and light the other end with a match,” the clerk reported.
“Good grief!!” I said, horrified. “Don’t try that! Maybe you should just wear earmuffs.”
A few days later, I was at a meeting when my left ear began to ache. I told the group about the crazy recommendation I’d heard to stick a newspaper in your ear and light the other end.
“I’d rather have the earache than try such a dangerous procedure,” I added, still aghast.
But a quiet little woman in the group interrupted. “No, it really works,” she said. “I’m from Italy and that is a remedy we use to stop earaches.”
Sounds like an old wives’ tale to me. Except I doubt that anybody who stuck a newspaper in her ear and set it on fire would ever live to be an old wife.
There aren’t nearly as many homemade cures for what ails you as there used to be, thanks to the miracles of modern medicine.
Children today aren’t subjected to nasty concoctions such as a spoonful of kerosene and sugar mixed together. Or castor oil. They don’t get mustard plasters slapped on or their chests or get rubbed down with kerosene. A lot of the old remedies did work – — but the cure was often worse than the complaint.
People had head and stomach aches, constipation and hemorrhoids, poison ivy and bug bites, anxiety and insomnia long before there were shelves of pills and ointments to puzzle over. So the resident medicine man or woman figured out which potions helped which problem and many were the forerunners of today’s patented and sealed solutions.
But home remedies are still with us in columns like “The People’s Pharmacy,” passing along recipes to cure everything from arthritis to zits. Reprinted often, and my personal favorite, is the concoction of raisins and gin to relieve the pain of arthritis.
I have a book of formulas advertised as easy to make and easy to use. While you can whip up a salve for chapped lips with only a spoon and a small cup, you’ve got to dig up some comfrey root to go along with the aloe vera and honey.
Recipes that include vodka sound interesting. There’s one for pimples and another for athlete’s foot that call for 100-proof vodka. Unfortunately, you apply them externally.
If you run into an old wife telling a tale, it wouldn’t hurt to listen. If she’s survived long enough to tell it, maybe there’s something to it. But no one is ever going to convince me that sticking a newspaper in my ear and setting it on fire is a tale worth telling.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.