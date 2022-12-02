Several years ago, The Atlantic magazine asked a Big Question online and readers voted on responses with the best answers published in the magazine’s next issue.
One month, the big question was, “What are the best last words ever?
Here are the 10 best answers.
Number 10: Rhett Butler”s last words to Scarlett O’Hara in “Gone with the Wind”: “Frankly my dear, I don’t give a damn.” Now considered the most popular movie of all time, fans still evoke those eight words in a mock, “I could care less” context. But when they were uttered by Clark Gable on screen in 1939, audiences were shocked and thrilled by the daring word “damn.”
Ninth best last words were by a woman in Key West, B.P. “Pearl” Roberts, a well-known hypochondriac who had on her gravestone, “I told you I was sick.”
Star Trek Fans will agree with No. 8 — when Spock says to Capt. Kirk: “I have been and always shall be your friend. Live long and prosper.”
No. 7 were last words by Karl Marx; No. 6, a quote from “The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy.” Voted No. 5, were the infamous words, “They couldn’t hit an elephant at this distance,” by Union Major General John Sedgewick, scolding his men for ducking for cover just before he was killed at the battle of Spotsylvania.
No. 4 is my favorite — I would have voted it No. 1. As Bob Hope lay dying at age 100, his wife asked him where he wanted to be buried. “Surprise me,” he answered.
No. 3 was Beethoven’s last recorded words, “Pity, pity—too late!”, as the dying composer was told of a gift of 12 bottles of wine from his publisher. And No. 2, Thoreau’s, “Now comes good sailing.”
Voted No. 1 as the best last words ever were those of Oscar Wilde. The often-quoted Wilde was lying in a fleapit on the left bank of the Seine after serving two years hard labor in prison when he reportedly said: “Either this wallpaper goes, or I do.” He also said, “I am dying beyond my means. I can’t even afford to die.”
If we can’t be as witty as Wilde, what should we say? A survey reported in The Guardian found that 83% of adults polled had received final words of advice from their loved ones; 62% about their relationships and 56% career advice, followed by wisdom relating to family, education and finances.
I have heard the last words of only one person. My mother died suddenly in the night when I was 12. Her last words were: “It’s too late now” — words which traumatized me then and which I never forgot.
My husband had been in the hospital 10 days. We thought he was improving and I had gone home to rest. My son had taken his son by to see him after work and my husband said his last words to his grandson, Jake, who was 10. “You’re king of the mountain!” As soon as they left, he died quietly by himself, as if he didn’t want to bother anyone.
Last words — does anyone think ahead on what they could be? What percent of people actually say anything at all? But if we did, wouldn’t it be nice if we said something memorable or, better still, something funny, something to make those we leave behind laugh?
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.