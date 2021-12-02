I was upgraded to first class and was seated by James Carville. I recognized him by his bald head and Southern “twang”. He was engaging, funny and also had what appeared to be four scotches on the early morning flight from Dallas to D.C.
Carville is a liberal, a media personality, and ran the successful presidential campaign for then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton. Carville hunts with the big dogs. I really liked him, he was interested in my background and what I had to say; but I knew he disagreed with most of it and he handled me gently.
The recent shocking election of Republican Glenn Youngkin as governor of Virginia and relatively poor showings by the opposition party in races nationwide cause this powerful, influential and outspoken liberal named Carville to blame this poor showing on what he described as ‘stupid wokeness’. The dictionary defines “wokeness” as “the quality of being alert to injustices and discrimination in society, especially racism”. And I like that definition and am hopeful that I am indeed, woke. I hope we all are.
But Carville sees ‘stupid wokeness’ as the downfall of his party and declared on PBS that “wokeness is a problem and everyone knows it. It’s hard to talk to anybody today — and I talk to lots of people in the Democratic Party — who won’t say it out loud. But want to.”
And the ‘stupid wokeness’ Carville talks about is ‘defund the police’, ‘taking names off of schools’, ’exposing a language that people don’t use’. That sort of stuff that Middle America simply doesn’t support.
And Carville may be right. We’ll see as the 2022 mid-terms unfold. What the liberals are doing right now is putting them on a treacherous course. And nobody knows more about it than my seat mate.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.