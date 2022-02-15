Former Vice President Mike Pence made headlines last week when he openly rebutted Donald Trump’s assertion that he could have overturned the results of the 2020 election. In a speech to the Federalist Society in Florida, Pence declared, “President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election.” His remarks were unusually direct and forceful, perhaps foreshadowing a campaign for the presidency in 2024, and noteworthy because they highlight the simmering divisions within the Republican Party over Trump, the legitimacy of the 2020 election, and the attack on the United States Capital on Jan. 6, 2021.
That Pence is accurate in saying he had no right to overturn the election is beyond reasonable dispute. Trump has argued he could have on many occasions and issued a statement saying the “Vice President’s position is not an automatic conveyor if obvious signs of voter fraud or irregularities exist.” Yet there is no factual or legal basis for that assertion.
Article II, Section One of the Constitution is concise and direct, stipulating that the only role of Congress in presidential elections is to open and count votes submitted and certified by the states. There is no mechanism for Congress or the vice president to either challenge or block those votes, and Pence correctly argued that as a constitutional conservative he was duty and honor bound to choose the path he did. He also included a stirring plea for democracy and a recommitment to the Constitution, saying, “Frankly, there is no idea more un-American than the notion that any one person could choose the American president,” and he concluded with this warning: “The truth is, there’s more at stake than our party or political futures. Men and women, if we lose our faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections, we’ll lose our country.”
The fact that a prominent Republican and former vice president would publicly challenge the false narrative put forth by Trump and his loyalists is significant and is especially noteworthy because other Republicans have done so as well. Senator Mitch McConnell delivered a blistering statement castigating the Republican National Committee (RNC) for censuring Republican Representatives Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for participating in the investigation into the attack on the United States Capital on Jan. 6, 2021. The RNC statement said participants in the Jan. 6 riot, which left 150 injured, led to several deaths, and has resulted in more than 750 criminal prosecutions, were engaged in “legitimate political discourse,” a phrase which McConnell took pains to demolish. “We saw what happened,” he said. “It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That’s what it was.”
McConnell was supported by Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah, who took to Twitter and said, “Shame falls on a party that would censure persons of conscience, who seek truth in the face of vitriol. Honor attaches to Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger for seeking truth even when doing so at great personal cost.”
In the wake of these remarks, it would be easy to conclude the Republican Party is on the verge of a schism, but while those on the left might relish that prospect it remains highly unlikely. Pence, McConnell, and Romney are likely trying to find a narrow middle ground between what they see as legitimate criticism of the Trump administration and the need to hold on to Trump voters heading into the 2022 midterms and ultimately the 2024 presidential contest. All of them surely seek to keep their party and themselves in positions of power, to advance pro-business and anti-regulation agendas, to embrace select social causes that are important to their base, and to downplay the rift with Trump, who remains wildly popular among many of the party’s rank and file members.
They must also be keenly aware that 2022 is shaping up to be a good year for Republicans. Current polls indicate they are likely to retake the House of Representatives and have a good chance of seizing a majority in the Senate. Democrats are divided and have struggled to pass legislation, President Joe Biden’s popularity is low, and inflation remains high. With those advantages in place, and with the Supreme Court seemingly in reliable conservative hands, McConnell and the others may feel that extremism in pursuit of victory is both unnecessary and counterproductive. They may be trying to ease Trump and his minions away from the persistent lie that the 2020 election was fraudulent or that Pence could have changed the outcome or that Jan. 6 was not very significant because those issues are divisive, and they simply do not need them to win. What they really need is to focus on issues which Biden has handled poorly, and to convince the voters they lost in Georgia and Michigan and Arizona in 2020 to come back to the party.
And yet, buried somewhere deep amid this speculation is also the possibility that McConnell, Pence, and Romney are genuinely alarmed by Trump, by his most extreme followers, and by what happened on Jan. 6. Liz Cheney certainly is. She has been sounding the alarm for more than a year. Perhaps McConnell and the others now also fear that we are eroding our commitment to the Constitution, and that the Republican Party desperately needs new leadership and a focus on the future instead of the past.
We cannot know if that is the case unless they tell us. But if it is, then they should stop being only partially courageous and say so directly. Because if the Republican Party is drifting dangerously toward authoritarianism, and is at risk of destroying the Constitution, then being only partially courageous is not enough.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in history from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women,” among other works.