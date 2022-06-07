Being a child in America means being reminded that you face the risk of being shot to death. Your teachers remind you from pre-school onward because 95 percent of our public schools conduct annual active shooter drills. Your doctor reminds you, because most pediatricians ask whether there are guns in the home during routine exams. You are reminded when you see or hear news of mass shootings, like the carnage in Uvalde, Texas, on May 24 when a gunman entered Robb Elementary School and slaughtered 19 children and two teachers. You are reminded by Tik Tok videos and Instagram Posts made by other children that darkly predict being killed at school. And your parents or care givers remind you when they try to explain why adults kill children or when they attempt to calm your fears after hearing about one mass shooting after another.
Being a child in America means you are among the most vulnerable people in the most violent advanced country on earth. There are currently more guns than people in the United States. Experts estimate there are 121 guns for every man, woman, and child in the country, and in 2020, 45,222 Americans were killed with firearms — roughly 124 a day. The majority (54 percent) committed suicide, but 43 percent were murdered, and over the last several years the number of murdered children has skyrocketed.
Since 2019, approximately 4,500 children have been shot to death in the United States, and the chasm between the level of violence in our country and in other affluent democracies is staggering. Between 1998 and 2019 there were 101 mass shootings (defined as attacks involving four or more dead) in the United States. France came in second with eight. For every child under 5 shot and killed in a high-income country overseas, 29 die in the U.S. Most damning of all, as of 2022 guns are the No. 1 cause of death per 100,000 for children 1 year old or older in America.
Being a child in America means knowing the adults will not do more to try and protect you. Oh, some of them will, and teachers and first responders usually do all they can to stop an attack once it has begun. But the majority of adults cannot agree how to prevent more attacks from happening in the first place, and so they do nothing. They argue over proposed bans on specific types of guns, over red flag laws that allow courts to temporarily take firearms away from people who pose a risk to themselves or others, over raising the minimum age for gun purchases, over expanded background checks for gun sales, over mental heath services and whether to expand or better fund them, over the role of social media, video games, television, advertising, and motion pictures in creating a culture saturated in gun violence, and while they posture and score political points the bodies accumulate year after year after year.
One would think the deaths of 10 students and two teachers in a mass shooting at Columbine High School in 1999 might have prompted national action, or the deaths of 20 children and six teachers in a mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, but they did not.
And to be fair, the adults do not seem to care about each other either. A gunman killed 49 people in an Orlando nightclub in 2016, while another murdered 60 and wounded 411 in Las Vegas in 2017. The Vegas butchery did prompt a ban on bump-stocks, devices which allow single shot (or semi-automatic) weapons to fire like fully automatic weapons, but beyond that little political or policy change occurred at the national level.
Some states have tried various approaches to reducing access to firearms, but those with the highest murder rates per 100,000 people are southern and pro-gun. The top three are Mississippi, Louisiana and Kentucky, and like most Republican dominated states they spent the last decade loosening gun regulations, not tightening them. Oklahoma fits that pattern as well. We ranked 12th nationally for firearms deaths per 100,000 people in 2020 and spent the period between 2012 and 2021 promoting open carry laws while our rate of firearms mortality increased 31.8 percent over roughly the same period. Today the per capita homicide rate in Tulsa, Oklahoma, is twice the average in Los Angeles, yet the call among many Oklahoma legislators is for more guns, not less.
Being a child means knowing the adults may not be coming fast enough even when a gunman threatens your life. In Uvalde, Texas, Uvalde School District Police Chief Pete Arredondo appears to have ordered law enforcement officers to hold outside the classrooms where the gunman was located even though children were calling 911 from inside the room and begging for help. Officers waited 78 minutes before assaulting the room and killing the gunman, and they did so in defiance of the orders to wait.
The delay contradicted standing policy with regard to confronting school shooters in the wake of the shootings at Columbine High School and at Marjorie Stoneman Douglas in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 where a gunman killed 17 people. In both incidents law enforcement officials were criticized for delays in going into the buildings where the shootings occurred, and federal guidelines called for arriving officers to be more aggressive in future incidents. Whether the delay in Uvalde contributed to the deaths of at least some of the children is hard to know, but it probably did.
Finally, being a child in America means knowing you will grow up in an extraordinarily violent country your parents and grandparents created just for you. No one over 40 grew up in a nation in which mass shootings were common. They were extremely rare prior to 1999. Yet they are commonplace now, and the blame lies with the adults. We have all failed, and continue to fail, our precious children.
Shame on us all.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.