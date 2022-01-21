Before the pandemic, I had lunch once a month with some reader and writer friends. We talked about what books we werere reading.
One of the group acted as coordinator, reminding us when the meetings were coming up and we emailed back to tell her if we planned to be there or not so she’d know how big a table to reserve.
One month, I replied enthusiastically, “Plan to be there with bells on.” Then I thought what does that mean? What kind of bells? These are wordsmith women and they would expect more detail. So I added a question, “Bells?” and then suggested some possibilities off the top of my head: Cathedral bells, cowbells, jingle bells, school bells, hell’s bells.
One promptly responded: “I wanna see your hell’s bells.”
Another immediately responded to that comment: “Well, hell’s bells. That expression was common in my youth but I hadn’t heard it in a very, very long time. I think I will start using it again,” she said.
She suggested silver bells and titles of old movies: “The Bells of St. Mary’s,” “The Bells are Ringing for Me and My Gal,”: and book titles, “A Bell for Adano,” “Bell, Book and Candle.”
I declared the titles ineligible on the grounds they were not specific as to what kind of bells they are.
I Googled the expression, “hell’s bells” to see where it originated and learned that it is used to express vexation or surprise — which is how I remember it. I hadn’t heard it for a long time either.
There was another explanation listed, one that I had never heard. “If you are unfortunate enough to get to Hell, there is a ceremony where new arrivals are required to ring bells to let all there know you’ve arrived.”
I don’t think that’s what the people I used to hear use the expression meant. I think they were just vexed or surprised.
By then, I had thought of another very important example: the dinner bell. When I was growing-up, many farmhouses had a huge iron bell in the yard which was rung to call the men working in the fields to dinner or if there were an emergency.
I remember the one in the yard of “the old home place” of my German grandparents near Hinton. My grandparents were no longer living but whenever I and my passel of cousins visited the farm where an uncle then lived, we annoyed the adults by clanging that old bell until they yelled at us “to stop that racket right now.”
And I remembered vividly the school bell. In my hometown in Woodward County, first and second graders went to school in a one-room white frame building called, “The Little Schoolhouse” to distinguish it from the brick “Big School” for third grade through high school a few blocks away.
When it was time for school to start at 9 a.m. and when the morning and afternoon 15-minute recesses were over and after the hour for lunch, Miss Patricia stood at the front door and shook her 10-inch long, wooden-handled iron bell until we were all standing in line, ready to go inside.
Bells. So many bells. And none of them seemed practical to wear to lunch. I added a p.s. to my message. “On second thought, no bells.”
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.