One of the biggest challenges to the financial sector occurred on March 11 when Silicon valley bank (SVB) declared bankruptcy, followed by the collapse of the Signature Bank. The two bank failures represent the second and third largest bank failures in U.S. history. Another big bank, First Republican bank of California with more than two-thirds of its deposits being uninsured, was also on the brink of collapse. The SVB is the 16th largest bank in the USA with assets of $252 billion. A majority of these banks’ clients are high-tech and startup firms. The sudden collapses of few regional big banks sent a shock wave throughout the global financial markets as a large scale fear erupted as to whether the other small banks would also experience a run on their deposits.

The government acted promptly by backing the uninsured deposits of the failed SVB and the Signature Bank. A group of its rival banks offered First Republic bank with a rescue package. With the prompt action by the government and other banks, the bleeding may have been stopped for now.

