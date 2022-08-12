On July 31, I turned my calendar to see what was happening in August. To my surprise, the month was blank. No holidays, no birthdays. Nada. Curious, I checked every month in my calendar. It is the only month with no holidays, no birthdays, no nothing. Just 31 blank days.
January of course is special — the start of a new year. New possibilities, new beginnings, new resolutions on New Year’s Day. Martin Luther King day. Birthdays of my oldest son, a nephew and a friend.
February brings us Valentine’s Day. I remember the decorated boxes we had in grade school. I still enjoy valentines. The birthdays of my middle son and a daughter-in-law.
March brings us Daylight Saving Time, groans from me and gratitude from others; the first welcome day of spring, St. Patrick’s Day if you’re Irish and even if you aren’t, and the birthdays of another daughter-in-law, a niece and a friend who moved to Dallas.
April comes with Easter, Earth Day and the birthday of my youngest son.
May is the month for all of us mothers to hint to our children that Mother’s Day is up, reminding them (again) of the one year that none of them came or called, ignoring their exasperated explanations of how it had happened, and ending with Memorial Day. Stuck in between those two events is the birthday of a dear sister-in-law.
June’s busy, starting with Flag Day, then Father’s Day, Juneteenth, four birthdays. And, eliciting mixed feelings of joy and dread — the first day of summer.
July is a fun month with Independence Day and its fireworks, homemade ice cream and family; three birthdays.
September boasts Labor Day, kind of a day to catch our breath from what the summer brought, in our case here, hot hot hot, and the first day of autumn with hope for fall. And the birthday of my grandson whom I got to see almost every day from his birth until he went away to college.
October features Columbus Day and Halloween — a fun occasion for kids of all ages, not so much for grumpy adults, and the birthday of my grandson’s significant other.
November ends Daylight Saving Time — unless the government decides to keep it year-round — and the task of changing all our clocks again — a critical election this year and Thanksgiving, a day to give thanks if our side won and pray for help if it didn’t. Also the birthday of a cousin in my home county, which fell the day after Thanksgiving last year, and in the sated mellowness of the day, got overlooked.
And, finally, December, special with the first day of winter, Christmas, three birthdays plus — it’s not on my calendar but I never forget the date — a good friend and my and my twin’s birthday. Well, he’s not actually a twin; he’s a nephew but having the same birthday makes him kind of special.
Whew! Back to August. When I checked last year’s calendar, I see I missed one 12th birthday. Other than that, August is either, according to how you look at it, just blah. Hot and blah. Or peaceful, restful with nothing to anticipate or dread. Hot and peaceful.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.