On July 31, I turned my calendar to see what was happening in August. To my surprise, the month was blank. No holidays, no birthdays. Nada. Curious, I checked every month in my calendar. It is the only month with no holidays, no birthdays, no nothing. Just 31 blank days.

January of course is special — the start of a new year. New possibilities, new beginnings, new resolutions on New Year’s Day. Martin Luther King day. Birthdays of my oldest son, a nephew and a friend.