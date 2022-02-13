It was just a week ago that most of us were sitting at home waiting for the snow to melt. At times like this when the groundhog has predicted another six weeks of winter, the odds are pretty high that very few people are thinking about next August and the start of a new academic term. Throw in the continuing uncertainty of the pandemic, and those odds go up.
Believe it or not, February is a prime time to begin planning for your college experience, whether you are a working adult or a teenager in the home stretch to receive a well-earned high school diploma. If work – and it is work – at a college or university is part of that path, then now is a great time to apply and prepare.
Of course, as president of your local regional, public university, I want you to consider Cameron University. I believe that education has value. However, even with significant annual investment by the citizens of Oklahoma through our state legislature and governor, that education also has a cost. Since we just opened the legislative session, I offer a thank you to our delegation for their support for our students. At Cameron, more than 35 percent of educational costs for Oklahoma residents are provided through the annual appropriation. They recognize that an investment in your education is an investment in Oklahoma’s future.
Additional financial support is available through other sources. If you need financial aid for the 2022-23 academic year, now is a great time to complete and submit a Free Application for Federal Student Aid – known to most as a “FAFSA.” FAFSA is the entryway for grants and federal loans, both of which help students and their families cover education expenses such as tuition and fees, room and board, books and other coursework supplies, and transportation.
This year’s FAFSA application season opened four months ago. Although applications can be completed online (at www.studentaid.gov) with relative ease and processed quickly, it is better to submit it sooner than later, as awards are presented only as long as funds are available, and preferably before June 30. Before you begin, make sure you have your tax returns from 2020 available.
Scholarships are another key resource for going to college … and are preferred because, unlike a federal loan, these do not have to be paid back. Like these other processes, now is a prime time to apply.
Cameron University offers more than 100 different scholarship programs, as well as tuition waivers with requirements that are based on academic standing, financial need, school leadership, where you live, or your intended career field. Awards range from a few hundred dollars to the full cost of annual attendance. Most are provided by alumni and Aggie supporters and are administered by the Cameron University Foundation. During the 2021-2022 academic year alone, our foundation will award more than $400,000 to deserving college students.
I encourage you to take the time to go online and check out a listing of our scholarships at www.cameron.edu/scholarships. For additional assistance, you can call 580-581-2293 on any weekday.
Like most colleges and universities, Cameron has additional financial assistance opportunities available for veterans, active duty and military dependents.
If you are considering college this fall, you can see that February isn’t the off-season for planning; it’s actually the middle of the season. Not sure how to get started? Don’t worry. Check university or college websites for contact information. If you choose to contact Cameron, our admissions team is available normal business hours at 580-581-2289. I think our educational partners in southwest Oklahoma would agree that we are all ready to do our part to help you meet your personal educational goals.
John McArthur is president of Cameron University.