I invested two days last week at an Oklahoma Press Association board retreat. We spent the time asking questions, discussing opportunities and challenges that face newspapers in Oklahoma and possible ways to address them. Three topics came to the surface and we wondered if addressing them would provide guidance in the coming years as we navigate mammoth swells in an ocean of change.
We talked about why each of us got into the business to begin with and, more importantly, why we stayed. The common thread was the feeling that what’s done in small newsrooms throughout the state matters and they had a passion to continue to record the history — the highs and the lows — of their communities. I’d say it’s similar to doctors, nurses, teachers, first responders and others who might have had the opportunity to do something different and even earn more money, but you stay because it matters.
Of course passion makes for a better work life. If you care about what you do, you’re happier and probably do a better job than if you’re stuck in a role you hate and can’t wait to check out of at the end of the day. And passion is contagious. How often have you been sucked into a project because a friend is just so excited about it and you surf that wave of enthusiasm right along with them. Their passion might even become yours.
If you’re enthused about it, you’re probably also having fun. We seek out people who are fun and where a good time is to be had. Our conclusion is, as an industry, we need to rediscover that passion and fan the flames with the expectation it will be contagious.
A second topic was to nurture a reputation of trust within our communities. A recent study said trust in “the media” is at an all time low. But it also showed that the more local you were, the higher the level of trust. We need to differentiate ourselves from “the mainstream media” or any national label that judges us guilty by association.
Trust, we suggested, exists among those in a community with shared values. If you support what I support, I trust you. Being a well-known grenade launcher in discussions like this, I asked just what comprises those shared values and how do you know? I maintain that I don’t have to share your values to gain your trust as much as I need to respect them, whether I agree or not.
We also said we need to look at ourselves as outsiders do. A friend and I were asked a number of years ago to visit a struggling newspaper and tell the higher-ups what could be done to improve. Often, you’re so close to the situation, you’re unable to see the problem clearly.
When we asked the manager of that newspaper what he thought his greatest problem was — what needed to be fixed most urgently — he said it was to pave the parking lot because, when it rained the gravel lot messed up everyone’s cars. We saw it completely differently. One of my cohorts said the staff had “dead eyes.” There was no joy and no passion about what they were doing. It was if they were making widgets on an assembly line and you felt it the moment you walked in the door. But the manager didn’t see it. I also pointed out that in the lobby there was an old antique that had been converted to a planter. But the plant was dead. And had been for some time. We suggested that these things were much more important than 1,000 square feet of asphalt and sent a message whether he liked it or not.
There’s no easy fix. But like any challenge, it begins by asking the hard questions.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.