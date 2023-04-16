I invested two days last week at an Oklahoma Press Association board retreat. We spent the time asking questions, discussing opportunities and challenges that face newspapers in Oklahoma and possible ways to address them. Three topics came to the surface and we wondered if addressing them would provide guidance in the coming years as we navigate mammoth swells in an ocean of change.

We talked about why each of us got into the business to begin with and, more importantly, why we stayed. The common thread was the feeling that what’s done in small newsrooms throughout the state matters and they had a passion to continue to record the history — the highs and the lows — of their communities. I’d say it’s similar to doctors, nurses, teachers, first responders and others who might have had the opportunity to do something different and even earn more money, but you stay because it matters.

Recommended for you