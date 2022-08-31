This year has been the year of learning and discovery for me. Yes, there have been several challenges, a lot of heartbreak, and even more healing. The lessons I have learned have been life changing.
Somewhere on the journey to finding myself, I had the biggest lesson yet to learn, asking for and accepting help. This lesson was to be taught, not by a friend or family member, but by two men I had just met. After the past years, I have not been quick to trust. My heartbreak has led me to question each and every relationship. I have ended many, started a few, and invested in others. My circle has changed, and to be frank, I am the happiest I have ever been.
But, I still was not able to ask for help. I have and had no challenge giving help. Whenever someone has asked me for help, whether I know them well, a little, or not at all, I have always done my best to help out. Yet, no matter what I had done for someone, asking for help was something I couldn’t do.
Somewhere in the middle of this summer, I hit a major roadblock. In order to get things done, I would have to ask for help. I stalled, stubbornly tried to accomplish tasks myself, and hit exhaustion. No matter how hard I tried, I could never find a concealer that would entirely cover and hide the dark circles. In the mess that I was, I met two men whose purpose was to teach me to ask for help.
The first, slowly and persistently offered to help. The more I said no, the more he quietly asked why I would not accept his help, or for that matter anyone’s help. He pointed out that if I wanted to continue to move forward, I would need to ask for help and accept it. I fought. I fought hard. And that’s when he made his move. Recognizing my pride, he offered a trade. If I helped him first, he would help me. It worked. Slowly, we worked through the trade, and my stress levels dropped. Looking around, I realized how ridiculous I had been to not ask for help. What needed to be done had been accomplished, my pride was smoothed, I had gained a friend, and learned to ask for help.
A few weeks later, I faced an even bigger challenge. One that I knew nothing about, was extremely uncomfortable completing, and dare I say it, afraid to try. Working with a client, I realized I needed to ask for help, and this was the man who could help. Gathering my courage I made the ask. As I waited for his answer, I felt foolish, stupid, and wondered why i had even dared to ask. And then his resounding yes, left me speechless.
Looking back, I realized that I hadn’t been asking for help because of all the times I had been let down. For years, I was unable to count on anyone but myself. No matter the challenge or struggle, I was forced to face it alone. The result was a ridiculously stubborn, fiercely independent woman, too afraid to be let down again to ask for help. The small step of making a trade for help, allowed me to see that not everyone will let me down, and asking for help will only make my life better, and my skills of judging people have gotten better.