This year has been the year of learning and discovery for me. Yes, there have been several challenges, a lot of heartbreak, and even more healing. The lessons I have learned have been life changing.

Somewhere on the journey to finding myself, I had the biggest lesson yet to learn, asking for and accepting help. This lesson was to be taught, not by a friend or family member, but by two men I had just met. After the past years, I have not been quick to trust. My heartbreak has led me to question each and every relationship. I have ended many, started a few, and invested in others. My circle has changed, and to be frank, I am the happiest I have ever been.