Since the arrival of the new president as the replacement for former Sen. David Boren as the leader of OUR University of Oklahoma in May of 2019, we have seen rather dramatic change in a number of areas. And because OU is, of course, funded by Oklahoma taxpayers, its philosophies should most assuredly include the population it serves, the people of this state.
I wonder if that president, a liberal if not progressive Boren acolyte, longtime aide and then Dean of the School of Law, has created or allowed new policies, procedures or programs which are consistent with the views of Oklahoma at large? A few examples may shine light on that situation.
1. There will be no more homecoming king or queen. OU has banned, according to the Daily Mail, traditional homecoming “king” and “queen” winners and instead will anoint two gender-neutral “homecoming royals”. This year’s winners are two men. One of the winners is quoted as saying, “I’m sure there are so many queer students here who feel they can do anything I set my mind to here at OU and people are going to support me for it”. Do Oklahomans favor this in any degree? Should we make these changes at Cameron University and Lawton High? Central Junior High?
2. A report issued by the Gibbs College of Architecture at OU suggests that staff and even students in the architecture program could soon be EVALUATED for their support of “anti-racist” beliefs. The report describes the world of architecture as one in which white supremacy prevails. I dunno, but I’m guessing the people of Oklahoma would rather spend their tax dollars on teaching kids how to design buildings.
3. The new leader has been quoted as saying, “The absolute most important thing to me, is that we get it right around diversity and inclusion”. Really? It seems to be that most important thing the University of Oklahoma can do is provide a quality education to its tuition-paying students who pay the $500,000 salary to the OU President. Would most Oklahomans perhaps agree?
4. The College of Education at OU is creating interesting criteria for defining its faculty members. They have sought an assistant professor in math who “will contribute to growing interest and expertise in mathematics for equity and social justice”. To be kind, it requires “demonstrated commitment to working toward equity and justice in mathematics education.” I think Oklahoma residents may just want the best math teacher we can find for our university, without the ill-defined extras. After all, what is “justice in mathematics education”?
There’s more to be said. The university must include the overall tenets and beliefs of the state’s population. Perhaps the new president and the OU Regents should reflect on that.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.