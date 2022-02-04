I suppose everyone who has been married more than 10 minutes has looked on in bewilderment as their spouse suddenly got mad at them.
“Hey, what brought that on?” they ask. “I didn’t do anything. I was just being my usual kind, happy, carefree, blameless self.”
The L.A. Times had a solution. “Quick! Shove some carbohydrates down that Jekyll & Hyde’s throat.”
That’s the advice of a team of researchers who looked at the connection between low sugar levels and aggression in married couples. Their results, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science, found that when blood glucose levels dropped, spouses were far more likely to stick pins into voodoo dolls representing their mates.
Loss of self-control is a contributing factor to aggression between partners, the article reported, and self-control is linked to nutrition. Who knew? Apparently it takes energy to keep up self-control and it is glucose that helps provide that energy. Ergo, not enough glucose — carbohydrates — and whoosh, there goes the self-control that ordinarily makes that partner a nice guy or gal.
I looked up carbohydrates which, my source said, play a critical role in the proper functioning of the immune system, fertilization, blood clotting and human development.
Here is the list of the top 10 foods highest in carbohydrates:
1. Sugars, syrups and sweeteners.
2. Candies, jelly gumdrops being the highest. But even chewing gum, both sugarless and not, rate high.
3. Dried fruit, apples being the highest, followed by dried cherries, blueberries, prunes, raisins, dates, cranberries.
4. Cereals, with Frosted Rice Crispies being highest along with anything with the words crispy, pops, frosted, honey, marshmallow or cocoa in the label.
5. Snacks — not a surprise. Fat-free potato chips lead the list.
6. Cookies and cakes, again no surprise, led by fat-free oatmeal cookies.
7. Flours.
8. Jams and preserves. If you’re trying to control my temper, spoon me out some jam or jelly. Marmalade, plum, cherry — you name it, I love it.
9. Breads. All kinds.
And 10 — Potatoes, hash browns leading the list.
Having myself lived for 52 years with a person who, out of the blue, would suddenly become angry with me, I regret not knowing about dosing him with carbs as soon as a situation arose. That would have been a lot more effective than laughing, my usual reaction, which, of course, only made it worse.
I could have said, “Oh dear, Dear. You’re absolutely right, even if you’re wrong, which is usually the case but, no matter what’s upset you so much about which I haven’t a clue, why don’t you have this nice dish of dried apples and gumdrops over a bowl of Frosted Rice Crispies along with this little side dish of potato chips, an oatmeal cookie spread with some tasty marmalade and topped with a hearty helping of hash brown potatoes.”
But they never taught that in marriage school.
My husband might have been as roly poly as a beach ball from all those carbs but, instead of arguing, we could have spent all that extra time talking about the weather.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.