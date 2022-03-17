It’s interesting how little men or women on the street really understand about local government. And of course, the fringe social media crowd would have you believe the city is run through a series of secret, illegal meetings, that the mayor dictates to the Council what it will and will not do, and that he and individual council members are “on the take.”
The leadership at Fort Sill can also endure those scurrilous stories. My wife was accused by the national media of owning the property the howitzer assembly plant now rests upon outside Elgin, and that she has sold it for millions to the government. All total fantasy.
There are a number of different models which allow communities to govern themselves. Lawton is governed by the Council-Mayor model of municipal government where almost all of the real authority resides with the City Council, not the mayor. The mayor, who is elected every three years, ensures there is an agenda for City Council meetings but is, in fact, a figurehead: the guy who cuts ribbons and attends ceremonies. He does vote, he is paid a little, but is not what many people imagine.
The city manager, who works not for the mayor but for the City Council, runs the day-to-day operations of the city. Got a complaint about services or responsiveness, or inefficiency or bureaucracy in City operations? The city manager is your best bet. And, by the way, he also prepares the annual city budget approved by the Council, so if you think there ought to be more money devoted to street improvement? He can influence that to be sure.
Since 1901, Lawton has had 32 mayors. They have been car salesmen, gas station operators, businessmen and retired military officers. Never has there been a woman or other minority elected to this role. Some have been good, some great and some…. well, not so much. But they all signed up to serve and make Lawton better. They deserve our support and respect.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.