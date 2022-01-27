While these may not be my top ten movies to pass a pandemic day, they do qualify as some of the best ever made and should at least make their way into the bucket list for pandemic days when you don’t even bother to get out of your pajamas. Try:
1. Hell or High Water. 2016. Jeff Bridges as the Texas Ranger pursuing two brothers who are robbing money from the bank who is foreclosing the family ranch. Great western with a distinct twist. Thoroughly entertaining.
2. Good Will Hunting. 1997. Close to a perfect movie with Matt Damon as a young math genius with mental health issues and Robin Williams, who won an Academy Award as his psychotherapist. Funny, yet oddly sad and real.
3. Do the Right Thing. 1989. Whether you are a New York Knicks fan or can’t stand Spike Lee, this is some of his very best work as he tells of youth and Brooklyn and growing up Black. Superb.
4. Schindler’s List. 1993. Dramatic and frightening in its own right, the inspiring story of a man who actually changed what was happening during the holocaust. An inspiring period piece.
5. Frankenstein. 1931. One if the first great horror movies based on Shelly’s novel and re-created in 1974 by the fabulously funny Mel Brooks, whose ¬Young Frankenstein is truly one of the funniest movies I’ve ever seen.
6. The Deer Hunter. 1978. An epic story of a return for a soldier from the Vietnam War, it seems like a novel with its emotion, and with characters like Meryl Streep, Robert DeNiro and Christopher Walken, it’s gonna be great.
7. E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial. 1982. An emotional, loveable, purpose filled science fiction great family film. You’ll never hear the theme song without knowing where it originated.
8. Bonnie and Clyde. 1967. A must see Warren Beatty classic for all Oklahomans who know well the tale of the star crossed bank robbers and lovers. The beginning of really graphically violent movies; the ending is as good as that gets.
9. To Kill A Mockingbird. 1962. The rare case where the movie is absolutely as good as the book. Nominated for eight Oscars and won three, Gregory Peck as lawyer Atticus Finch, it is his very finest work.
10. Fargo. 1996. If you’re a Minnesota boy, you recognize the best aspects of this dark comedy thriller. Marge Gunderson and the “you betcha” language highlight this comedy of senseless murders and crimes committed by, well, North Dakotans.
11. Raging Bull. 1980. The story of heavyweight boxing champ Jake LaMotta as played by the once great Robert DeNiro, now doing nothing but fluff for a paycheck (except The Irishman). It’s a very violent look at very violent people, and deals not with what LaMotta was, but the wide array of feelings he felt.
12. One Upon A Lifetime In Hollywood. 2019. An aging actor and his stunt double struggle to find their place in the movies, which no longer seems to exist for them. Then a chance meeting with Charles Manson sets them on an unimaginable course. Classic and wonderful Quentin Tarantino. If you like Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio? This is your movie.
13. Taxi Driver. 1976. Widely thought to be one of the best movies ever made, DeNiro under the direction of Martin Scorsese, is a lonely, desperate and rapidly descending into madness Vietnam vet. Jodie Foster but a child. You won’t feel great after you’ve watched this one.
So watch these instead of Magnum, PI reruns, or Sex in the City bingeing, and you’ll see some great entertainment.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.