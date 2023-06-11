So here I sit in a room in Shawnee’s Firelake Grand Casino as the annual meeting of the Oklahoma Press Association is about to convene. We’ve already adjourned a couple of pre-convention meetings.
Sometimes it’s good to be reminded of the shared commitment, common values and collective energies of individuals who tackle the same challenges and celebrate similar victories.
It’s no secret, if you’ve read this column for a while, that newspapers across the country are trying to reinvent themselves, integrate a digital audience, delivery and platform to a legacy business, the business model of which has been turned on its ear since about 2008. Virtually every newspaper you’ve ever heard of has had to alter its business model, realign staffing and adapt in a way we never thought possible when we left journalism school so many decades ago.
But it’s cathartic to see examples of good reporting, stunning photography and newspapers serving their communities. Reporters who stay with the industry because they feel the tug of service to their communities, the sports writers who routinely give up nights and weekends with their families to sweat on the sidelines alongside the players. I talked to one lady who sells and designs the ads, writes the stories, designs the paper and gets it to the printer each week.
Sometimes I think I work hard. And these people can still show me a thing or two about newspapering.
Frequently newspapers are businesses everyone loves to hate. A reader in another community once told me it was “a crappy little newspaper, but it’s OUR crappy little newspaper” and not to stop. They knew what happens when newspapers fail. And that was many years ago.
We’re all part of an odd little fraternity, made up of data nerds, political wonks, designers and photographers who can create art worthy of display, writers who can create art with their words, and folks with a level of curiosity that would have killed 10 cats.
One session Friday talked about new revenue streams. For decades, advertising paid the freight to get your paper to you. As that eroded, owners and operators tried to find new things. One became a dropoff site for a dry cleaners in a nearby community. One started using their designers to create logos, business cards and promotional materials for local businesses. In a reverse evolution, one all-electronic news operation found they had no choice but to add a printed paper because the online readers wanted something they could cut out and save. He said they didn’t want to print stories from the website. It just somehow wasn’t the same.
What’s interesting is some of those ideas could stand on their own. What they have in common is all are used to helping bring local news to communities that need it more badly than ever.
It was good to see so many committed to keeping the tradition alive. And thanks to you for supporting that effort.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.