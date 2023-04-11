While the indictment of former president Donald J. Trump by a Manhattan District Attorney drew most of our attention last week, the Republican Party continued a historic losing streak in national and statewide elections with defeats in the Chicago mayoral race and in the extraordinarily significant battle for control of the Wisconsin Supreme Court.

The results in Chicago, where Democrat and Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson won a narrow victory over former Chicago Public Schools CEO Paul Vallas, were significant because Republicans were unable to win even when Democrats were divided (they dumped the incumbent mayor, Democrat Lori Lightfoot, in the primaries) and facing high levels of crime and significant problems with their police and public schools. And in Wisconsin, progressive Janet Protasiewicz’s victory over conservative Daniel Kelly by double digits in a campaign that cost both sides more than $45 million had immense national implications. At a minimum, it likely means abortion will remain legal in Wisconsin and that the Wisconsin Legislature, controlled by a GOP supermajority, will face challenges when it comes to continuing their efforts to gerrymander state election districts and limit the power of public employee unions. There is even the chance the supreme court will roll back some of the GOP legislation passed in Wisconsin over the last several years.

