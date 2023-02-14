United States Aerial Objects

In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4. A missile fired on Feb. 5 by a U.S. F-22 off the Carolina coast ended the days-long flight of what the Biden administration says was a surveillance operation that took the Chinese balloon near U.S. military sites.

 Chad Fish via AP

Over the last eight days, the United States Air Force shot down four objects intruding into American or Canadian airspace. The first was a Chinese balloon carrying an intelligence payload roughly the size of three school buses that American forces destroyed just off the coast of South Carolina. The other three are classified as unknown, and crews are struggling to salvage debris from their crash sites in Alaska, Canada, and Lake Huron.

In response, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken delayed a planned trip to Beijing that both the Americans and Chinese hoped might improve bilateral relations on a host of issues, including trade, the war in Ukraine, and the threat China poses to Taiwan. The shoot-downs have also, predictably, triggered a firestorm of controversy among American politicians and pundits eager as always to exploit every event for profit or political gain without regard for the well-being of our republic.