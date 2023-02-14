Windy. Intermittent light rain this morning will give way to clearing and sunshine for the afternoon. High 71F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..
Tonight
A few passing clouds. Low 36F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4. A missile fired on Feb. 5 by a U.S. F-22 off the Carolina coast ended the days-long flight of what the Biden administration says was a surveillance operation that took the Chinese balloon near U.S. military sites.
Over the last eight days, the United States Air Force shot down four objects intruding into American or Canadian airspace. The first was a Chinese balloon carrying an intelligence payload roughly the size of three school buses that American forces destroyed just off the coast of South Carolina. The other three are classified as unknown, and crews are struggling to salvage debris from their crash sites in Alaska, Canada, and Lake Huron.
In response, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken delayed a planned trip to Beijing that both the Americans and Chinese hoped might improve bilateral relations on a host of issues, including trade, the war in Ukraine, and the threat China poses to Taiwan. The shoot-downs have also, predictably, triggered a firestorm of controversy among American politicians and pundits eager as always to exploit every event for profit or political gain without regard for the well-being of our republic.
To put these events in perspective, we should begin by emphasizing that it is utterly unacceptable and a violation of international law for any nation to flagrantly violate our airspace in order to eavesdrop on military communications or radar signals, take photographs of important bases or weapons systems, or conduct reconnaissance of any kind without our permission. President Biden was therefore absolutely correct in shooting down all four objects, and if more appear they should meet the same fate.
We should also note that the first object was absolutely controlled by China. We know that because we have pictures, and because the Chinese government admitted it was theirs and actually apologized. The other three were almost certainly Chinese as well, though it may take time to confirm that fact because of the remoteness of the crash sites.
It is also worth noting that the major powers spy on each other all the time, and no one does it better than the Untied States. We have by far the most intelligence gathering satellites in orbit, and utilize our spy agencies as well as our air and naval forces to monitor and collect information on Russia, China, North Korea, Iran, and a host of other current or potential enemies without pause and without apology. And we should because the world is a dangerous place. But violating another country’s airspace is a serious step beyond those activities, and while we have been guilty of doing that as well, as evidenced by the 2019 Iranian shootdown of a U.S. drone, we tend to be more circumspect with major powers like China and, in any case, the behavior cannot be tolerated even if our condemnation smacks of a certain amount of hypocrisy.
The sheer scale of the Chinese balloon program is also a cause for concern. The U.S. State Department confirmed that the Chinese made a massive investment in balloons over the last several years, targeting more than 40 countries for surveillance. And U.S. intelligence agencies announced that Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) balloons transited North America on several occasions during the Trump administration without being detected, and their incursions may have begun even earlier.
If you find yourself wondering why China turned to balloons when they have satellites, there are a number of answers. The first is that they have far fewer satellites than we do. Second, intelligence satellites in low earth orbit are all visible to radar, and they move predictably and cannot stop to linger over specific targets. That makes them easier to hide from. Third, satellites are expensive. In contrast, balloons are cheap, move unpredictably with the wind, are capable of lingering over targets, operate at lower altitudes where they can detect transmissions that do not reach space and take high resolution photographs, and can fill gaps in satellite coverage.
Finally, balloons may represent Chinese frustration at their relative inability to spy on the continental U.S. while we have been spying on them from space, the air, and the sea for decades. Whether their balloons constitute a significant source of intelligence or a major threat is open for debate. So far, the U.S. military has said they do not. But their presence is at the very least a strong indication that China is a committed enemy of the United States and should be treated accordingly.
The balloons do not, however indicate a decline in American military prowess, though many Republicans have argued that they do. Those same people, from Ron DeSantis to Donald Trump, are noticeably silent about the balloon incursions during Trump’s administration, and eager to portray our nation as being in decline. The truth is that our military capabilities do not suddenly increase or decline based on the outcome of elections.
Another truth is that sometimes the American armed forces make mistakes. After the first balloon was shot down Gen. Glen D. Van Herck of U.S. Northern Command said, “I will tell you that we did not detect those threats, and that’s a domain awareness gap.” So it was. But it hardly means we are defenseless. There are different kinds of radar, and they specialize in looking for different threats at different altitudes.
Our systems, for example, prioritize watching for ballistic missiles, aircraft and satellites. They did not, until recently, closely monitor tiny objects between 60,000 and 80,000 feet in altitude, which is below space but above the level where commercial and most military aircraft can operate. That’s the gap the Chinese found. Reports now indicate that U.S. forces have adjusted and are monitoring that gap and “seeing” objects that in the past might have been ignored or classified as unidentified. That, in part, is why we were able to shoot down three more objects in quick succession after the first was destroyed.
Critics have lambasted President Biden for taking several days to shoot down the first balloon, but their attacks are unjustified. Biden wanted to shoot down the first balloon immediately, but was persuaded not to by his military advisers. They were worried about the possible danger posed to civilians posed by falling debris, and were eager to monitor the Chinese craft through signal intercepts prior to destroying it. The result was, by all accounts, an intelligence gold mine for the U.S., one which will grow even more lucrative as wreckage is recovered and analyzed. That recovery, while difficult, was made more possible by the decision to shoot down the first balloon over the water, so that more pieces of the craft would survive after impact. That decision was also the result of military guidance, which the president wisely heeded.
What happens next will be determined in large measure by how many more balloons we find, and what we learn from the wreckage of the ones that have been destroyed. China has been humiliated by the discovery of their operations, a fact made clear by their initial apology, by the initial absence of references to these incidents in Chinese state media, and by the delay of Secretary Blinken’s visit, which Chinese leaders desperately wanted.
For now, we all need to stay calm and pull together. Politicians who turn national security matters into theater for personal gain are not patriots. Those of us who are must realize that China is our enemy, but that we are in a Cold War that we can win and that need not turn into open conflict. We can also note that while it is regrettable that we were unaware of China’s balloon program for so long, it is to our advantage that we know now and can take appropriate action.
China will take note of that too.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.