Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah recently penned an editorial for The Atlantic begging readers from across the political spectrum to stop ignoring “potentially cataclysmic threats.” He articulated a fear that as a people we have become so polarized, so unfazed by news or information that challenges our rigid world view, and so catastrophically self-absorbed that we are ignoring a wide array of dangers, from climate change to the national debt, and from economic instability to the threat to democracy posed by the January 6 mob and their defenders.
The biggest danger, Romney said, is that we too often see only what we want to see. As he wrote: “I have witnessed time and again — in myself and in others — a powerful impulse to believe what we hope to be the case. We don’t need to cut back on watering, because the drought is just part of a cycle that will reverse. With economic growth, the debt will take care of itself. January 6 was a false-flag operation (italics in original).” His evidence was persuasive, his logic compelling, and the writing so evocative that even if one were inclined to quibble with a point here or there it was tempting to give him the benefit of the doubt because he was so articulate and passionate.
In fact, Romney’s eloquence seemed so out of touch with the banality that constitutes our political discourse that it is worth asking what happened to our political class. When did they stop leading, or caring, or striving to be well-informed and courageous? When did they stop making the hard choices necessary to make our nation a better place for our children? When did you and I stop holding them accountable for lying or for being overpaid mediocrities? There is no simple answer to those rhetorical questions, and it is worth remembering that there are still plenty of public servants trying hard to do the right thing for the right reasons.
But you and I do not make it easy for them. We increasingly demand that they do what we tell them, rather than insisting they lead us instead. We want to hear about their values rather than their informed views on the difficult policy decisions of our time, and we stand idly by while they carve our states into single party, gerrymandered monstrosities in which no genuine political choice exists because only candidates from a single party have any chance of winning. We vote for party instead of person, even when we know we are voting for less-qualified, morally corrupt individuals, and we rationalize the decision by saying the other party is worse than ours and so it is okay. And the evidence that we are supporting and electing more dimwits is overwhelming, particularly in the Republican party.
In Michigan, for example, the Republican candidate for secretary of state believes that people can transport demonic possession through “intimate relations.” In Pennsylvania, the Republican candidate for governor, Doug Mastriano, has implied he might invalidate any election result he does not like in 2024, and is so extreme in his views that commentator Jonathan Last described him as “an insane person.” Carl Paladino, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives in New York, said in 2021 that Adolf Hitler was “the kind of leader we need” and is now reported to have a convicted pedophile on his campaign staff. These are not the sort of people any American political party, let alone the historically conservative Republican Party, would have nominated 20 years ago, but today they are hardly alone.
Consider Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Republican representative for the 14th District in Georgia. She recently stood on the floor of the House of Representatives to criticize the Center for Disease Control’s policy regarding COVID-19 vaccines and said, “I have never seen the CDC coming out saying ‘oh, you’ve got to get your second polio shot, you gotta get your third, your gotta get your fourth.’ I think the question we all should ask is, ‘when does it stop?’”
As any responsible parent can tell you, the CDC does recommend four polio shots for American children, and because the polio vaccine is so effective the United States has not had a single case of polio since 1979. Any well-informed American should know that. So should any parent whose children have had the polio vaccine. And it is not information that is hard to find. Is it too much to ask Greene to check Wikipedia before making a public speech?
And the litany of insanity could go on forever. Herschel Walker, the 2022 Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, had this to say to the congregation of Sugar Hill Church: “At one time, science said man came from apes, did it not? If that is true, why are there still apes? Think about it.” His remarks are so utterly inane they defy description. His ignorance of basic science would get him laughed off the stage in almost any other advanced democracy and could be remedied by cracking any high school biology text.
Finally, despite the absence of ANY evidence, more than 100 Republican nominees for statewide office or Congress this year have falsely claimed that fraud determined the outcome of the 2020 presidential election. More than half of all serving Republicans in Congress voted to overturn that election, which the courts and dozens of investigations have consistently indicated was the safest and most accurate in American history. Pundits often speculate that they do so to demonstrate loyalty to former President Trump and not because they all believe the lies, but it is hard to know for certain.
What is certain is that feeding unreasoning belief and electing people who refuse to face our collective challenges risks undermining our entire system of governance. If we are not capable of distinguishing between qualified and unqualified candidates, regardless of party, then as Sen. Romney has warned, our Republic is in grave danger indeed.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.