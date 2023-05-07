Where are you going to be tonight?” one acquaintance of mine asked another.
“Nunya,” was the replyå.
“Nunya? What’s that?”
“Nunya business.”
My parents drilled it into me that I should mind my own business and not stick my nose in where it didn’t belong. I don’t think I was overly nosey, just an average kid with an average amount of curiosity. For most children, what someone else is doing often seems a better diversion and their natural curiosity can be a key component of learning.
I seem to have outgrown that interest, a former fascination with what others are doing replaced with the enjoyment of what I’m doing. I can get easily lost in a book, an almost immersive experience seeing the world through the eyes of a well-developed character. A good TV series can do the same and I have to be aware lest I let several hours pass in the blink of an eye. I can also (disturbingly according to my wife) become so involved in an Excel spreadsheet I’ve been late coming home to dinner.
As is often the case, adult experiences seem to add value to parental exhortations we wanted to ignore as a child or teen. In fact, take a look at recent headlines and see how many folks get themselves in trouble because they’re sticking their noses into someone else’s business.
I’ve generally adopted a “live and let live” stance. Another’s behavior may be annoying, but unless it’s affecting me, I prefer to let them live their lives. For too many, however, it becomes incumbent to stick their collective noses into the lives of others, even those living hundreds of miles away and force others to live as they do, even adopting a posture of violence to force the change they desire.
Certainly there are situations where we need to step into, areas where we have no direct involvement: The abuse of the helpless or the protection of the innocent. I hope all of us would step in to stop a child from being hurt, or someone from being beaten, even if that help is nothing more than notifying the authorities.
But more often than not, as more and more individuals attempt to yell over one another it becomes evident it’s not so much about their “rights” as wanting to force a conversion to their point of view. Their rights aren’t so much infringed as is the desire to eliminate alternate thinking.
It’s been said that the right to swing your fist ends where another’s nose begins. It seems to me we’d all be a lot happier. As usual, mom and dad were more right than wrong.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.