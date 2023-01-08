A new year is upon us, which brings change. Change can sometimes be viewed as bad or scary, but over time is realized as a necessity. Oklahoma public schools will undoubtedly see changes; some will be perceived as either wrong or as necessary. Either way one may view it, I hope that those changes will occur with some sense of civility, thought, and care. Better put, at least make the change with a smile.
My elementary principal at Faxon School, Mrs. Martin, was one of the most influential people in my life and was pivotal in changing my life, especially my behavior. Mrs. Martin undoubtedly would wake up each morning, beaming with excitement, knowing she would get to have me in class or see me during the school day. I know that for a fact because she always had a smile for me each morning when I entered that old red brick building. When it came time (and there were several times) that I needed help changing my behavior, which Mrs. Martin made sure I did, I never felt resentment. I knew she genuinely cared for the other students in that small country school and me. She communicated through her words and actions that she genuinely cared about us as students and as developing young minds.
Her commitment to ensuring that students in that small school knew they were cared for and loved made those moments of change so much easier to bear. It took time for me to realize that her intentions made me a better person. I will forever be grateful. She made me want to succeed. Mrs. Martin recently passed, and those who knew her will miss her tremendously; I know I will.
Rural public schools in Oklahoma will undoubtedly see changes with this upcoming legislative session which is not uncommon. Besides, that is our state leaders’ task to improve our state. To accomplish the mission of improving our state, change must happen. I hope that the approach to implementing such changes will be similar to my elementary principal, who used an understanding of the individuals she wished to serve and improve. An adversarial approach will only bring division amongst staff, students and parents. Oklahoma public schools must be supported and recognized as essential to providing growth and development. Teachers need to feel heard and supported and not portrayed as the enemy. Oklahoma is blessed with outstanding educators all across the state who provide much needed insight and information to help facilitate changes in our public schools. This resource should be respected and valued as the cornerstone to base such decisions regarding a change in our public schools.
As we prepare for this upcoming legislative session and see changes on the horizon, it is imperative to realize we all want what is best for Oklahoma’s students and the state. Ignoring either side’s perspective will only cause negativity, mistrust, and resentment for those involved in improving our education system. If we plan to make a positive difference in all our students lives, open communication is needed as well as an appreciation for each sides; perspective. Working together always accomplishes more.
Chad Hance is superintendent of Cache Public Schools.