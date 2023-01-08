A new year is upon us, which brings change. Change can sometimes be viewed as bad or scary, but over time is realized as a necessity. Oklahoma public schools will undoubtedly see changes; some will be perceived as either wrong or as necessary. Either way one may view it, I hope that those changes will occur with some sense of civility, thought, and care. Better put, at least make the change with a smile.

My elementary principal at Faxon School, Mrs. Martin, was one of the most influential people in my life and was pivotal in changing my life, especially my behavior. Mrs. Martin undoubtedly would wake up each morning, beaming with excitement, knowing she would get to have me in class or see me during the school day. I know that for a fact because she always had a smile for me each morning when I entered that old red brick building. When it came time (and there were several times) that I needed help changing my behavior, which Mrs. Martin made sure I did, I never felt resentment. I knew she genuinely cared for the other students in that small country school and me. She communicated through her words and actions that she genuinely cared about us as students and as developing young minds.