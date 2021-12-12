How much time did you spend as a kid, thumbing through the Sears catalog and weekend newspaper circulars this time of year, strategizing the Christmas Wish List you’d give to your folks and then whisper in Santa’s ear because you knew he was much more reliable than your parents?
My list was usually fairly small, well-balanced with what I really wanted and taking into account that we didn’t have a lot of money and mom and dad were also buying for three siblings. I haven’t made a list in forever, but this year I found it on social media. The message was simple:
“I think as you grow older, your Christmas list gets shorter, because the things you want can’t be bought.”
From the replies I got, I figure I’m not alone.
I scrolled through each comment, like or response, remembering specifics for that person, appreciating why it may have resonated with them.
Most were former co-workers, individuals I’d worked side-by-side with. In every case, I remember the glad times and challenges we overcame together, the sad times when one of us left the organization and the empathy shared when one or the other dealt with a personal crisis. The death of a parent or someone close to them, perhaps, maybe a divorce or even the unexpected loss of a job through no fault of their own. In today’s times, those losses can be as severe as any. In many of those instances, all you could say was, “If you need anything …” Most often, there was never a request, but you always knew you could count on one another.
I see others that faced down significant health issues. They now know the bulletproof status we naively relied on in our younger days has long since evaporated. There are a number of cancer survivors, some who underwent major surgeries this year and, for all society’s medical prowess, deep down we know there’s a risk involved when the nice anesthesiologist tells you to start counting backwards. You don’t want to think about it, but you know it’s there.
A couple of friends I know deal with severe depression so I think they realize more than others how much to appreciate the good things. Another former boss is long retired, enjoying the good life with family and friends. I know that because it’s a common theme when he posts or we communicate in some other fashion.
But you never know what a post, a word or a comment can create. A cousin I speak to far too infrequently told me, “Thank you for your post. It is quite true for me this year. Darrel is in kidney failure now. He’s on hospice at home where I am caring for him. .... So yes, there are important gifts that cannot be bought. Remember us in your prayers.”
Her message really hit home when my wife asked me what I want for Christmas. Here’s my list:
•Quality time with family and friends, size XL.
•A basketful of smiles from our grandchildren.
•A variety pack of peaceful evenings and weekends.
•An annual subscription membership to healthy days and restful nights.
•A “friends and family discount” to all of the above to people I care about.
I think I’ve been pretty good this year. I guess Santa will have to decide.
David Stringer is publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.