If shock from the June 9 indictment of former president Donald J. Trump for allegedly committing 37 felonies while illegally retaining classified materials related to U.S. national security is starting to fade, then a more nuanced and detailed examination of the charges and available evidence is in order. The sheer scale of the alleged crimes is matched only by the equally extraordinary amount of evidence and the ineptitude of Trump and his staffers in apparently perpetrating a crime and then a cover-up with no precedent in American presidential history.

For context, remember that no other president has ever been accused of similar behavior. And while presidents can de-classify materials while in office, they must follow a process to do so. They cannot simply wave a magic wand and declassify whatever they wish. Instead, they are required to follow the law, like the rest of us. Once their term in office is over their access to classified materials and their power to declassify them ends. Period.