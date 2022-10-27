Izaiah Rosado

Lawton resident Izaiah Rosado, 9, is affected with dwarfism.

 Courtesy photo

National awareness months are dedicated to raising awareness about important topics and are a chance to educate, advocate, and help change perspectives. October is known for multiple different issues of “awareness.” From manufacturing to breast cancer, advocacy is prevalent this month.

But one October awareness subject that many people may not be too familiar with is “Dwarfism Awareness Month.” October is known as Dwarfism Awareness Month because Oct. 25 is the birthday of actor Billy Barty, the founder of the largest organization for dwarfism in the world, “Little People of America (LPA).”