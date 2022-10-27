National awareness months are dedicated to raising awareness about important topics and are a chance to educate, advocate, and help change perspectives. October is known for multiple different issues of “awareness.” From manufacturing to breast cancer, advocacy is prevalent this month.
But one October awareness subject that many people may not be too familiar with is “Dwarfism Awareness Month.” October is known as Dwarfism Awareness Month because Oct. 25 is the birthday of actor Billy Barty, the founder of the largest organization for dwarfism in the world, “Little People of America (LPA).”
In 1957, in a hotel in Reno, Mr. Barty and 20 friends with dwarfism held their first-ever Little People of America (LPA) meeting. This first event was the catalyst that began to shift the trajectory of the lives of those affected by dwarfism by helping to dispel stereotypical perceptions in communities across the United States and the world.
According to the Little People of America website, an estimated 30,000 people in the United States and 651,700 people worldwide live with one of the 200 different types of dwarfism, and 80 percent of those individuals are born to parents of average height. There are many reasons a person might be shorter than average, the most common being skeletal dysplasia, such as achondroplasia. However, a person is sometimes shorter due to other factors like issues with enzyme processing function or kidney disease. It is extraordinarily rare to have any mental cognition issues with dwarfism.
There are almost as many names for dwarfism as there are types, some not so nice. Preferable terms for the condition include having dwarfism, short-stature, little person, LP, and the medical terminology for the individual’s specific type of dwarfism. In July 2009, the word “midget” was declared inappropriate and offensive. Of course, the most preferred term is simply a person’s name.
At least one of those people affected by dwarfism lives in the Lawton-Fort Sill community. Izaiah, who will be 10 years old this year, is in the fourth grade. In the words of his mom and greatest advocate, Lisa Rosado, “Izaiah is an intelligent, kind, caring, strong, ambitious, humorous, considerate, courageous, and loving young man with the biggest heart.” He’s just a little shorter than the average 10-year-old.
Due to his height difference, Izaiah has unfortunately experienced being the target of bullies. But as we all know, bullying others comes from ignorance of another’s situation and intolerance toward those who are not like us. Educating ourselves about dwarfism can help to decrease bullying and increase self-confidence for children like Izaiah.
So the next time you see what often feels like ANOTHER awareness month issue and wonder who makes this stuff up, remember Izaiah, and think about the difference knowledge can make in an individual’s life. And maybe even take a little time to learn more about the topic the observance is encouraging you to explore.
For more information about Little People of America, dwarfism, or community outreach and education programs in our area, go to www.lpaonline.org.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.