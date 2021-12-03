It was Sunday morning several years ago and I was listening to an NPR Weekend host interview Dick Van Dyke who had just published a book titled, “Keep Moving: And Other Tips and Truths About Aging.” Almost 90 then, he was of course an authority on aging.
And of course he was asked, “How do you it? What’s the secret to staying young?”
“Keep moving is the main thing,” Van Dyke answered.
Dick Van Dyke is an American actor and comedian best known for hosting the “Dick Van Dyke Show.” He won several Emmy awards and even though I never watched that show, I must have seen the movie “Mary Poppins” if not “Dick Tracy,” “Night at the Museum,” or “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.”
What impressed me the most was that at almost 90, he was still dancing and singing. Every day. I was especially impressed because while I was listening to him talk about keeping moving, I was still in bed.
“I should get up and sing and dance,” I thought. It was a fleeting thought.
He was tap dancing in the lobby before the interview because, he said, “it had a nice marble floor.”
“Everyone should dance and everyone should sing,” was his advice. “Everybody can sing.”
“You sing every day?” the interviewer persisted. He did. He had a beautiful young wife — 46 years younger than he was — who sang and danced. They sang and danced together.
Are you never too old for love? “Never, ever.” But he added, “There’s got to be some understanding, some adjusting and fitting in.”
He didn’t discover dancing and singing until he was in his 30s and he neither trained nor was coached although he mentioned that if he had it to do over, he would train.
He regretted having to give up tennis but kept mentally agile doing crossword puzzles.
My spirits lifted. Crossword puzzles I can do.
The interviewer asked how he kept optimistic. He kept moving even though he said he had arthritis and all those things. He said it was his nature to be optimistic — that he got up on the right side of the bed in the morning.
Having a wife 46 years younger probably helped there too. I wondered how optimistic a 90-year-old woman with a husband 46 years younger would be.
Keep moving — that was Van Dyke’s advice but he said there’s more to it than that. There’s attitude. It’s about enjoying old age. That’s the point — to enjoy. To pick what you enjoy doing; what fulfills you, what interests you.
By then I was so inspired, I slowly crawled out of bed. I thought about what I would most enjoy on a Sunday morning. What would interest and even fulfill me?
I thought if I kept moving toward the kitchen, what I would most enjoy would be a big cup of coffee and the Sunday paper.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton and writes a weekly column for The Lawton Constitution.