During a newspaper tour I gave many years ago, one participant told me they had no idea how much went on behind the scenes to get them a paper delivered each day. For most, I discovered, the paper began and ended at the front counter if they were paying for a subscription or placing a classified ad.
The majority of the work, which those of us inside the building take as routine, is done out of view. Last month’s column on the components of this opinion page generated a few appreciative comments for providing some clarity. Today I want to explain what drives the paper’s size.
Frequently, readers will note that the paper has fewer pages than in years past. That fact is true, not only of The Lawton Constitution, but of most papers across the country. At the outset of the industry, back in the 1700s, when the daily cost of the paper was one cent, readers of the “penny press” paid most of the cost. Over hundreds of years, a shift occurred to a point where advertising subsidized much of the expense of getting the paper to readers. In the last 40 years or so, that number has been 75-80 percent.
Historically, subscription fees, sales in racks and stores, would be somewhere around 12-15 percent of newspaper revenues. The remaining dollars could come from recycling waste newsprint, printing other newspapers, etc.
So, no matter what paper you’re reading, the number of pages typically has a correlation to the amount of advertising. It used to be that newspapers wanted to achieve an “ad percentage” of between 35 and 50 percent. The Constitution you read these days is generally in the low to mid-20s, which means that 75 percent or so is news content, while the rest is ad space.
So shifts in advertising have an impact on the number of pages we produce each day.
A lot of readers will surmise that the internet is to blame but the transition goes much further back. I began to see a shift in the late ‘80s and early ‘90s when locally owned and managed stores began to be heavily impacted by national brands and big box stores. You used to be able to walk down main street and talk with dozens of retail business owners. That number today is a fraction of what it was, no matter where you live.
Then online shopping evolved and, even if you were uncomfortable, COVID accelerated the trend as businesses were forced to close in the early days of the pandemic. It’s my personal belief that shift will be a permanent shift in consumer behavior.
In the past year, several stores that used to be staples in our product made decisions at the national level to go fully digital with their marketing. The local store manager didn’t get a vote and, if you called, you’d be asked for your email so they could send their ads directly to you.
Newspapers are still a for profit business and you have to have the revenue to pay the costs of producing the product. Locally, we’ve added to our digital portfolio, created lots and lots of new products and now print a number of other newspapers to help mitigate advertising shifts.
Our goal is to continue to produce the most complete news product we can with the resources we have. My obligation is to keep the operation viable. There may be several stores that sell widgets in any given community. There’s likely only one newspaper, if that. Our job these days is to protect it.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.