I recall a Lawton City Council meeting some years ago where one of the distinguished members decried the horrible burden of the upcoming hotel-motel tax vote, complaining that his constituents had caused his phone to ring off the hook because they were tired of paying these taxes. He quieted however, when reminded that our residents don’t pay, for the most part, any hotel-motel tax. It’s those who visit; be it for defense contracting, graduation from basic training, or simply touring Southwest Oklahoma. The tolls on our Oklahoma turnpikes are similar; 40 percent of the tolls paid are by out-of-state traffic, not local residents or even other Oklahomans.
And of course, we only pay turnpike tolls if we choose to do so. There is no place in Oklahoma where turnpikes must be driven by the traveling public to reach any destination. Guess it depends on how you want to spend your money. But turnpikes, for those who want to use them, are well worth the cost as timesavers and means to travel smoothly. And the new ACCESS Oklahoma program, a 15-year, $5B toll road expansion, creates some outstanding benefits for those in Southwest Oklahoma, and certainly for Fort Sill.
• ACCESS Oklahoma includes many additional access points along the existing turnpike network. These additional access points will provide tremendous access and growth potential to small, rural communities in southwest Oklahoma like Amber, Blanchard, Ninnekah, Elgin, Fletcher, and Cookietown. And the turnpike utilizes no tax dollars, only tolls from those who use them.
• The H.E. Bailey Turnpike has provided tremendous access and mobility to and from Fort Sill, our Fires Center home, for decades and has afforded the opportunity for the base to grow over the years. Without this turnpike, soldiers and military equipment would be required to travel on two-lane state highways such as US-62, US-277, US-81, etc.
• The H.E. Bailey Turnpike provides connection from Fort Sill to Tinker Air Forces Base in Midwest City. The ACCESS Oklahoma Program will construct the new East-West Connector, providing an additional and more direct route from Fort Sill to Tinker Air Force Base. This is a major consideration in deployments and anti-BRAC protection in its own right.
• The Oklahoma Turnpike System supports the interstate highway system in that it provides access and mobility to locations in the state that the Oklahoma Department of Transportation simply does not have funds to construct.
The major objection to the program seems to reside in Norman, where some homes will be affected with eminent domain, but for our part of the state and the state overall, it’s a winner.