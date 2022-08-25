I recall a Lawton City Council meeting some years ago where one of the distinguished members decried the horrible burden of the upcoming hotel-motel tax vote, complaining that his constituents had caused his phone to ring off the hook because they were tired of paying these taxes. He quieted however, when reminded that our residents don’t pay, for the most part, any hotel-motel tax. It’s those who visit; be it for defense contracting, graduation from basic training, or simply touring Southwest Oklahoma. The tolls on our Oklahoma turnpikes are similar; 40 percent of the tolls paid are by out-of-state traffic, not local residents or even other Oklahomans.

And of course, we only pay turnpike tolls if we choose to do so. There is no place in Oklahoma where turnpikes must be driven by the traveling public to reach any destination. Guess it depends on how you want to spend your money. But turnpikes, for those who want to use them, are well worth the cost as timesavers and means to travel smoothly. And the new ACCESS Oklahoma program, a 15-year, $5B toll road expansion, creates some outstanding benefits for those in Southwest Oklahoma, and certainly for Fort Sill.