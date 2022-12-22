As the New Year approaches, I am compelled to pause and reflect on all we have to be thankful for. I am grateful for my family, friends, and those who are dear to me. I am thankful for the freedoms we enjoy in this great country, which is abundant with opportunity, even in these challenging times. I am grateful and fortunate to be part of a truly unique community here in Lawton Fort Sill. I am excited about the opportunity 2023 holds for our city and its citizens. And the New Year is also the time for the often dreaded “New Year’s Resolutions.”

Like any city, our community is not without challenges. Too many individuals in Lawton Fort Sill feel underrepresented or not represented at all. Too many feel their vote doesn’t count, so they don’t vote at all. Too many feel their voice is not acknowledged, so they shout to be heard.