As the New Year approaches, I am compelled to pause and reflect on all we have to be thankful for. I am grateful for my family, friends, and those who are dear to me. I am thankful for the freedoms we enjoy in this great country, which is abundant with opportunity, even in these challenging times. I am grateful and fortunate to be part of a truly unique community here in Lawton Fort Sill. I am excited about the opportunity 2023 holds for our city and its citizens. And the New Year is also the time for the often dreaded “New Year’s Resolutions.”
Like any city, our community is not without challenges. Too many individuals in Lawton Fort Sill feel underrepresented or not represented at all. Too many feel their vote doesn’t count, so they don’t vote at all. Too many feel their voice is not acknowledged, so they shout to be heard.
This is not a new problem, and Lawton Fort Sill is certainly not unique in its need to help those underrepresented in our community. But addressing these concerns and finding solutions is the responsibility of leadership. To start, leaders in our community (including me) must work to improve the diversity in our committees and boards. But not only is there a need for diversity but there is also a need for inclusion. Because there certainly is a difference.
If Lawton Fort Sill is to be a thriving community for ALL of its citizens, we must find a way to bridge the divides in this community, because they do exist. We must find a way to acknowledge and understand the cultural differences of people in our schools, the workplace, our government, and society. We must be thoughtful in our decisions and consider the gender, race, culture, religion (or lack of), demographics, and age of our citizens because those traits are essential. We must find a way to address how a society handles inequalities among its people.
It’s too easy to organize people into preconceived categories and think an individual person is the problem, not the situation itself. And it’s way too easy to only work with people who “think like me” and “act like me” and, in turn “look like me.” Just imagine if ALL the citizens of our community who felt like nobody listened, and worse, nobody cared suddenly had not just a seat, but also a voice, at the table. What types of problems could we solve?
So, in addition to riding my bike at least three times a week and losing the 15 pounds I gained during COVID, one of my New Year’s resolutions for 2023 is to step outside my comfort zone, be purposefully inclusive, and listen more than I talk.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.