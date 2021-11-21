Where has the time gone! It has certainly flown by this year. I can’t believe that next month will be two years as your superintendent. I am extremely thankful and blessed to be a part of this incredible district.
As we head into the holiday week, I want to take this time to share my sincere thanks and gratitude. Each day, I take a moment to reflect on all the things I see, hear and experience as your superintendent. In doing so, I am extremely humbled and honored. I know our work has purpose and seeing the plans, needs and dreams starting to take shape is encouraging and amazing.
I want the community to know that each and every one of our staff members plays a huge part in the success of our students’ lives. Unquestionably, I have seen spectacular successes both in and out of the classroom. I have seen compassion, empathy and grace especially when our children needed it most. I have seen collaboration, communication and passion flow through the halls of our schools. Excitement and hope is in the air.
Since summer, we have seen school beautification projects change the culture and environment for students, staff and visitors. Community partnerships and support continues to flourish. Our students excel in academics and extracurricular activities. We have state and national champions. The mindset is shifting from just thinking of needs to creating opportunities and dreaming of innovative environments for student success.
The hard work and dedication of our staff does not go unnoticed. Every LPS employee plays a special role making our district a phenomenal place to be. As a small token of appreciation for our staff, the Board of Education approved a bonus to be distributed this month. $1,500 for certified staff and $1,000 for support. Although there was a cutoff for receiving the full amount, the board still approved to give all LPS staff that were hired after October 1st a prorated bonus as a gesture of appreciation.
We hope this will start their holiday season off with joy and cheer! We are nearly half way through the school year and there’s still so many wonderful things to come. I continue to be inspired and awed by the commitment and dedication of our staff to making Lawton Public Schools the best place for our students and community!
Again, I am wholeheartedly grateful for their work and the continued support of our community. I am extremely honored and blessed to be a part of the LPS family and the Lawton Fort Sill community. I wish each and every one of you a very Happy Thanksgiving. May it be filled with love, laughter and good food! Thank you for allowing me the opportunity to serve as your superintendent.
Kevin Hime is superintendent of Lawton Public Schools.