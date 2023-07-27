I am fortunate to enjoy the perk of a modest, tiny library in my home. Like many of my age group, I do so very much enjoy a good book in my hands. I do not care for eBooks, nor do I like reading from a tiny smartphone screen. I do my email and I surf the innerwebs from my 17-inch laptop or from my 26-inch desktop. Why? So, I don’t have to look for my reading glasses or squint at a tiny screen for hours on end, that’s why.

I also learned, over time, that a cellphone screen won’t give you all the information or graphics a web page has to offer, without continuously scrolling and/or frantically swiping. Ergo, I prefer the aforementioned laptop/desktop options.