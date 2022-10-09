The hurrier I go, the behinder I get.”

The true origin of the quote is in dispute. But for me, I’ll always attribute it to my dad. It’s easy to feel like we’re hamsters on a wheel. We run like crazy, but we’re not getting anywhere. Or we spend so much time playing firefighter, aiming the hose at the largest and perhaps latest, explosion that at the end of the day you have to wonder if any meaningful tasks were accomplished.