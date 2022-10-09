The true origin of the quote is in dispute. But for me, I’ll always attribute it to my dad. It’s easy to feel like we’re hamsters on a wheel. We run like crazy, but we’re not getting anywhere. Or we spend so much time playing firefighter, aiming the hose at the largest and perhaps latest, explosion that at the end of the day you have to wonder if any meaningful tasks were accomplished.
My day went that way earlier this week. I had a firm set of projects in mind when I hit the door that morning. Then it seemed like someone tossed an M80 firecracker into my workday mailbox.
I continue to notice how easy it is to fall victim to the crisis of the moment. It only took a couple of emails that day, both of which outlined an imminent disaster. Truth be told, it only took an hour or so to address both situations and neither was a disaster. In fact, neither was even a problem. Still, it took time to investigate, verify that all was well and relay assurances to all interested parties.
It was longer than that for me to get back on my game. It took a while for the adrenaline or whatever to subside, allowing me to refocus on my to-do list.
It’s so easy to allow yourself to be distracted. At one job, I had to turn off email notifications because I found every time one popped in, I’d stop what I was doing to get the answer out as quickly as possible. I’ve learned you need to manage your diversions.
After one tumultuous morning, I found myself in more of a curmudgeonly state than normal. Adding to the stress was a friend at another business who needed my help in an area they weren’t so familiar with. I’d put them off because I was just too busy. It wasn’t that I didn’t want to help, but I was feeling the growing backlog in my own world. I decided I could spend a little of my time helping them. What I discovered was it helped me more than it did them.
Fifteen or 20 minutes looking things over, followed by a brief phone call to discuss possible solutions to their situation put me in the proper frame of mind to deal with my own issues.
I’m sure there are dozens of studies that tout the internal benefits of helping others. Each of us has probably experienced it personally. More than once. Still, we may need to be reminded of what we already know.
I spent the rest of that day bulldozing through my list, and walked out with a clear mind and a clear conscience. Now, if I can avoid being so “hurrier” that I forget that lesson again, perhaps I’ll spend less of my days “behinder.”
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.