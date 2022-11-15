This is going to be the first of a series of columns about last week’s midterm elections. I simply do not have the space in this column to discuss all the interesting and important developments that happened because of the election. We are going to look ahead at the new make-up of Congress and the state Legislature of Oklahoma in the next few columns. I did not wish to do that this week because we do not know what Congress will make up as of this column’s writing. Before we can do any of that though I have something even more important to do first. In this column a giant plate of crow is in order.
For months I have been writing about the races for Oklahoma’s governor and State Superintendent of Public Education. The polls were consistent. Those races were going to be close, and the Democratic candidates (Hofmeister and Nelson) had legitimate chances of winning. At a minimum I promised that it would be the closest governor’s race in 20 years. That prediction was wrong. While Hofmeister and Nelson got many more votes then the other statewide Democratic candidates, they failed to win. Hofmeister lost by a bigger percentage of the vote than Drew Edmondson did in 2018.
Polls are occasionally wrong. State polls, particularly outside of the traditional “battleground” states that get lots of national attention, are hard to do given the budgetary constraints those companies face. Polls are also snapshots in time. We discussed that in a previous column. It could be that these races were close when they were conducted but as the race approached, the Republicans who said they were supporting Hofmeister/Nelson decided to either stick with their party or to stay at home. Turnout was extremely low in Oklahoma this year, which is the biggest shock to me of the entire cycle. Just because a poll conducted weeks prior to the election ended up being incorrect does not mean that the poll itself was wrong. Things can and do change.
In the aftermath of an election polling, companies that are worth their salt look at the work they did and ask themselves what they can improve for next time. I think that should apply to newspaper columnists as well. Why did I put faith in the polls when compared to what political scientists call the fundamentals? The fundamentals (the economy, President Biden’s party affiliation/unpopularity, and Governor Stitt’s incumbency) said that this race would not be close. I have thought about this question and the answer is that I wanted to believe. To be clear, this is not a partisan statement. I am a political scientist and I wanted to see something shocking. When you study politics, it is easy to become cynical about the entire process and to just throw up your hands and say that partisanship is everything and that at the end of the day elections do not matter.
A common saying is that “polls don’t vote, people do.” That is true but it implies a certain unknowable quality about American democracy that just is not true. In this election cycle a lot of the polls were quite good. The tossups have turned out to be tossups. The “generic ballot” polls have indicated for months that Democrats were nationally in a better position than they historically would have been expected to end up. Polling from states like Georgia and Pennsylvania were quite good. The conventional wisdom about debates not affecting the outcomes of races was confirmed. We happen to live in a state where the polls underestimated Stitt and Walters. It happens.
The race was not close. I was wrong that it would be.
It happens. Even the great Gary England, the former “Severe Weather God” of Oklahoma got it wrong some of the time. By next time, we will have more data to analyze and enough results to have a good idea of what politics will look like over the next couple of years. I cannot wait to break that down for you — now that I have eaten all this crow on my plate.
David Searcy holds a master’s degree from Oklahoma State University and a PhD in political science from Southern Illinois University.