I like a clean workspace. I arrange things around and on top of my desk so that I waste a minimal amount of time when I’m working on a project or task. Printer/scanner at my left elbow. Spare ink and printer paper, bottom left drawer nearest the printer/scanner. Pens/pencils/permanent markers, desk caddy, right side of this keyboard. Paper clips, rubber bands, scissors, same desk caddy. Three-hole punch, tape dispenser, stapler, directly in front of me, under the monitor stand. I’ve had this desk and this “setting” for about 11 years now. Yes, a place for everything and everything in its place.

The Army helped me hone my organizational skills, though being ADHD, a dash of low-level OCD, and a touch anal-retentive are proficiencies I ended up having an abundance of to begin with. During the same 11 years in which I refined my home office environment, I also conceived my garage/workshop area. My semi-outdoor venue was to be as efficient as my indoor setting. Here, I would recycle as many former household containers as possible in order to create a low-cost multi-level storage with immediate display capabilities. Garage/workshop storage bins and pegboard walls were all the rage and still are. However, I wanted to pay homage to my Grandpa and my Dad. Their ingenuity and practicality would inspire me.