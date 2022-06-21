During the last 11 months, the United States House Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol interviewed more than 1,000 people and amassed enough evidence to announce that it can recommend that the Justice Department indict former President Donald Trump.
The committee argues that Trump knew he lost the 2020 presidential election and therefore perpetuated a fraud when he stated without evidence that widespread corruption had stolen the election from him. They further argue that Trump took part in a criminal conspiracy to prevent the certification of electoral votes in a joint session of Congress on Jan. 6, 2021, that led directly to the attack on the Capitol that injured 138 police officers and led directly or indirectly to several deaths.
Those facts alone are astonishing. What is just as astonishing, particularly in this age of extreme polarization, is the fact that all the most damning evidence thus far has come from Republicans who at one time supported the former president.
We know from sworn testimony, for example, that Trump always knew he lost the election. His campaign data expert, Matthew Oczkowski, told him so. So did Alex Cannon, who served as a campaign lawyer responsible for assessing allegations of fraud. So did Matthew Morgan, Trump’s general counsel. So did his Attorney General, Wiliam Barr, who told the January 6 Committee that he “…saw absolutely zero basis for the allegations” of fraud during the election. Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen told Trump he lost as well. So did Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue. The president told White House Communication Director Alyssa Farah Griffin he knew he lost, only to change his mind after discussions with attorneys Rudy Guliani, John Eastman, and others, and then begin making outlandish claims that the election had been stolen.
We know that Eastman appears to have been crucial in convincing Trump that the vice president could refuse to certify the election, and that he knew he was lying and violating the Constitution when he did so. He told Trump the scheme to overthrow the election would violate the 1887 Electoral Count Act, and feared prosecution so much he asked Guliani for a place on the “pardon list.”
We know that Trump ordered the Justice Department to announce that the election had been corrupt and then “leave the rest to me and the Republican congressmen.” He backed down only after White House Council Don McGahn, Acting Attorney General Donohue, and others confronted him and threatened to resign if he followed through on his threats.
We know that Trump orchestrated a series of more than 60 lawsuits challenging the integrity of the election in numerous states and lost all but one, with the outcome in that case hinging on a narrow matter that indicated absolutely zero fraud or corruption.
We know that the president pressured Vice President Mike Pence to refuse to count the certified electoral votes on Jan. 6, a duty which the Constitution expressly requires the vice president to fulfill. He called Pence dozens of times, regularly yelling and berating him in the process.
We know that Trump pressured state election officials in several states, including Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, and pressured them to change their election results. He infamously asked Raffensperger on a recorded call to find approximately 11,000 votes to tip the election in his favor.
We know that he and his supporters told Republicans in many states to create false slates of electors that would vote for Trump and send their votes to Congress in addition to or instead of the votes of the legitimate electors.
We know that after a mob of his supporters began attacking the Capitol on Jan. 6 that President Trump did nothing. He did not call on the mob and tell them to leave. He did not call on any element of the government to protect the Capitol. He did not call the Secretary of Defense, the Attorney General, or the Department of Homeland Security. He did not deploy the National Guard. He did not call the Department of Justice. He did not even call to check on the safety of Vice President Pence, who spent five hours hiding in an underground loading dock with his family while rioters roamed the building chanting “Hang Mike Pence.” When Trump was told that Pence’s life might be in danger, he allegedly said “Maybe our supporters have the right idea. Mike Pence deserves it.” Pence refused to leave the building, in part because he did not want the world to see the vice president of the United States fleeing an angry mob, and in part because he did not trust the White House security detail accompanying him. He feared they would take him away from Congress on Trump’s orders and refuse to allow him to certify the election.
We know that after the election Trump formed an Official Election Defense Fund and called on his supporters to send him money. They did, to the tune of more than $250 million, and he proceeded to defraud them all. The money went to Trump’s Save America Political Action Committee and then to his hotels and supporters. None of it went pay for litigation, to investigate fraud, or to research new election procedures. Instead, it went to people like Donald Trump Jr.’s girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle, who earned $60,000 for a three-minute speech she gave at the Jan. 6 rally that preceded the Capitol attack.
Finally, we know that retired federal Judge J. Michael Luttig, a conservative stalwart, has argued that “Donald Trump and his allies and supporters are a clear and present danger to American democracy,” and that, incredibly, the work of the January 6 Committee is not complete.
President Trump has responded by calling their efforts a “one-sided witch hunt,” and he is at least right about one thing. It is one-sided. All the evidence is against him, and it is all coming from Republicans.
Lance Janda holds a PhD in History from the University of Oklahoma and has more than 30 years of experience in higher education. He is the author of “Stronger Than Custom: West Point and the Admission of Women”, among other works.