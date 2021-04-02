William Faulkner wrote a story in which he answered the question, “How do you keep boys out of trouble?”
The story was titled, “The Old People,” published in his book, “Go Down, Moses,” in 1942.
I don’t think Faulkner intended the story as a guide to prevent juvenile delinquency. He was just telling a story.
It’s about a boy who, at the age of 7, is an orphan. The boy, Isaac, is a white boy. The man who taught him to be a man is 60, a dark man in whose veins run the mixed blood of a Chickasaw Indian chief, an African warrior and a quadroon slave mother. His name is Sam Fathers and he has no children of his own.
“He taught the boy the woods, to hunt, when to shoot and when not to shoot, when not to kill an animal, when to kill and what to do with it afterward. “Faulkner writes.
“He talked to the boy. He told the boy about the old days and his people.
“And as he talked about those old times and those dead and vanished men of another race,” Faulkner went on, “gradually those old times would cease to be old times and would become part of the boy’s present.”
Sam taught the boy one-on-one — about guns, about hunting and the other lessons about honor, respect, dignity just naturally followed along.
When the boy was 9, Sam moved deeper into the woods, to the Big Bottom — left the boy behind.
“I done taught you all there is of this settled country,” Sam told him. “Next year you will be 10. You will write your age in two numbers and you will be ready to be a man.”
What the old man taught the boy was respect. Respect for nature, for ancestors unknown, respect for life.
When the boy was 10, he was allowed to go on the annual hunt with the men to the Big Bottom, stalking bear and deer. He was waiting for the moment when he would draw the big blood — the big buck — that would make him a man.
He did not draw the big blood when he was 10. Nor did he at 11. “I’ll never get a shot,” he said.
“You wait,” Sam told him. “You’ll be a hunter. You’ll be a man.”
Then, 12, standing by Sam’s side in the Big Bottom, he pulled the trigger and ceased to be a child and became a hunter and a man.
Sam said he had done all right.
Every boy needs a Big Bottom that will make him a man. But without a father — or a Sam Fathers — to talk to him, teach, explain, to make appear today the shadow of the men who walked through yesterday — to understand what it is that turns a child into a man, there is only missed opportunity.
The man, like Sam, doesn’t have to be of a particular age, or race, or even be a father himself. All he has to know is the way to lead a boy through the Big Bottom so that he comes out a man.
A man for every boy is not too much to ask.
Mary McClure lives in Lawton.