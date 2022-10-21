With the midterms approaching, it is finally time for the American people to voice their opinion of the Biden presidency, or so we are being told. This is a common story. Every four years with mid-term elections we are bombarded with how this one election is the touchstone of America’s approval of the president. I have two statements about the midterm elections. First, I predict the Democrats will probably lose seats. Secondly, if they do, that does not mean doom for Democrats in 2024. How do I know this? Because I study history.

To understand my statements, we have to go back, and Franklin Roosevelt seems as good a place as any to start. 1932 was a historical election. Up to that point, Republicans had dominated the White House since Lincoln, but 1932 ushered in Roosevelt and a Democratic dominance to 1968. The year was also in the heart of the Great Depression and quickly FDR became beloved for his New Deal policies to relieve the nation’s suffering. It should be no surprise that in the 1934 midterm elections the Democrats picked up nine seats in the House and nine in the Senate. FDR then cruised to an easy win in the 1936 presidential election, 523-8 in the Electoral College.

