I was feeling pretty low a week or two ago. I’d been working on a number of major projects, each one important to the newspaper, and couldn’t seem to make any significant progress on any of it. To say the least, I was frustrated.
I came across a story in the paper about a resident who decided to take on the expense of hauling an artifact halfway across the country, just to help out an Eagle Scout’s project. It didn’t appear there was anything in it for the Samaritan, he just wanted to help and the story made me smile.
I was reminded of a song made popular by Anne Murray in 1983 titled “A Little Good News” and what we sometimes wish a news day could be:
Nobody robbed a liquor store on the lower part of town
Nobody OD’ed, nobody burned a single buildin’ down
Nobody fired a shot in anger, nobody had to die in vain
We sure could use a little good news today
As journalists it’s easy to get caught up in misery. Otherwise, it dominates the headlines and we overlook the good things going on. So I’ve been on the lookout for good news, because I think you have to actively look for it so you don’t get all caught up in the whack-a-doos and their antics. In case you missed them, here’s some of the better offerings of late.
•A couple of local organizations stepped up to maintain the Mount Scott Cemetery. That labor of love had been picked up by one resident upset about the shameful condition of the final resting place of some of our forebears. When she couldn’t handle it any longer, the word went out and some other dedicated citizens took her place.
•A number of citizens gathered to celebrate “Juneteenth”, the first officially recognized federal holiday. “We’re here celebrating community, church and school,” said one participant.
•A church in Fletcher is trying to fill the gap when school libraries are closed with a summer program to keep kids engaged in reading.
•Lawton’s City Council decided to make sidewalks near the Eisenhower schools triplex a priority.
•A 62-year-old and a 17-year-old partnered to cut the cake celebrating the Army’s 247th birthday.
•Official confirmation of one of the community’s worst kept secrets was announced with the announcement that Pepsi’s new distribution facility will open in south Lawton this month.
•Or how about a couple of soldiers who stopped to rescue the driver of an overturned vehicle that caught fire. And added to that story was there were a couple of unidentified heroes. All of them stopped just because it was the right thing to do. They weren’t looking for praise, just trying to help someone in need.
Good news isn’t hard to find. But you have to relish it when you find it. Otherwise, all you’re left with is the frustration that’s so diligent in forcing its way into your life.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.