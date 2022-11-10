What started in the early 1900s as an effort to gain a day of recognition for the significant contributions Native Americans have made to the establishment and growth of the United States resulted in an entire month being designated for that purpose, but it certainly did not happen overnight.

The first state, “American Indian Day,” as it was referred to at the turn of the century, was declared on the second Saturday in May 1916 by the governor of New York. Several states followed suit, but it was not until 1990 that President George H. W. Bush approved a joint resolution designating November 1990 as “National American Indian Heritage Month.”