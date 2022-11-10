What started in the early 1900s as an effort to gain a day of recognition for the significant contributions Native Americans have made to the establishment and growth of the United States resulted in an entire month being designated for that purpose, but it certainly did not happen overnight.
The first state, “American Indian Day,” as it was referred to at the turn of the century, was declared on the second Saturday in May 1916 by the governor of New York. Several states followed suit, but it was not until 1990 that President George H. W. Bush approved a joint resolution designating November 1990 as “National American Indian Heritage Month.”
On Nov. 11, we celebrate another day of honor, Veterans Day, which made me ponder what has driven many thousands of Native Americans, Native Alaskans and Native Hawaiians to serve in the U.S. military. Native Americans serve in the military five times higher than the national average. I am in no position to speak to WHY a community that has suffered through decades of colonizing and broken treaty promises has remained dedicated to its defense of the United States for centuries. But the indigenous community has a long history of serving in the military.
For more than 200 years, Native Americans have served in the U.S. military. Native Americans were vital in the unification of the United States after the Civil War. Gen. Ely S. Parker, a member of the Seneca Nation, served as Gen. Ulysses S. Grant’s military secretary during the Civil War and wrote the final draft of the Confederate terms of surrender.
During World War II, the Navajo Code Talkers and their people’s complicated and mostly unwritten language helped the United States win the war in the Pacific. Initially, 29 Navajo men volunteered to join the Marine Corps. By the war’s end, there were over 400 Native Code Talkers from the Navajo, Cherokee, Choctaw, Lakota, Meskwaki and Comanche tribes.
But it wasn’t just native men who answered the call to serve the United States. Native American women volunteered to serve as nurses during World War I before they were even “citizens” of the United States. That service continued to grow into World War II when thousands of women joined the military and Red Cross. Native women continue to serve the U.S. military today, and at a higher rate than non-native women, with nearly 20 percent of all Native American service members being women, compared to 15 percent of other female service members.
One of those women was Lori Ann Piestewa. In 2003, Specialist (posthumous) Piestewa, a member of the Hopi Nation, was ambushed and taken prisoner in Iraq. She suffered from a severe head wound and later died in an Iraqi hospital. Specialist Piestewa was the first Native American woman in the U.S. military to die in combat, and the first woman in the U.S. military killed in the Iraq War. Arizona’s “Piestewa Peak,” near her hometown of Tuba City, is named in her honor. The U.S. Army also named the Fort Benning Directorate of Training Sustainment headquarters “Piestewa Hall” in recognition of her ultimate sacrifice to this nation.
Native Americans have honorably served this nation before they were “legal citizens” of the United States, and they have done so with honor, dedicating their lives to protecting our country with pride and distinction. Why? That question is not mine to answer. But if I were to guess, love for the land they had lived on for centuries and honoring the treaties their Nations signed, even when others did not, would be mine.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.