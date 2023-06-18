On this Father’s Day, I suppose it’s inevitable that many of us realize we’ve become more like our fathers than we ever dreamed. My dad has been gone almost 11 years now and I find myself thinking of lessons learned. There were also lessons I hope never to repeat.
Growing up on an Oklahoma farm, post Depression, his life experience was far different than mine and I have no doubt those experiences forged his adulthood, perhaps in ways he didn’t realize. He was never one to pass up a sale. He’d overbuy staples like coffee, tuna, mayo and other items, often leaving a stockpile you’d never finish. Fortunately, I’ve been able to break (most) of that habit.
He was a scavenger extraordinaire and I grew up thinking that’s just what you did. As we took the ubiquitous trips in the family station wagon, our arrival was often briefly delayed as dad found the need to stop and pick up something alongside the road. We’re not talking fruit stands here. My dad would stop and pick up grease rags. If he saw a pair of pliers or a screwdriver resting idly on the shoulder, he’d hit the brakes, back up the required 50-100 yards or so and the item would find a new home in his toolbox.
The occasional water cooler or ice chest with only a few scuff marks, inevitably incurred when they went airborne from the pickup or flatbed of a contractor navigating to or from a worksite, found a new home as well.
I have to admit I picked up a grease rag or two in my younger days. But you didn’t need an engineering degree to perform simple tasks, so I made use of them.
He also loved pawn shops and thrift stores. He was an avid reader and would buy paperbacks by the dozens. After he passed away we donated hundreds to the local VA home. One of his more devious habits, however, was scouring pawn shops for Craftsman hand tools because of the lifetime guarantee. I can’t tell you how many worn out sets of pliers, split sockets and faulty ratchets he’d pay next to nothing for, then take to the store to get a free replacement.
As I accompanied him on numerous errands, I found some habits annoying. He’d spend an extra 15 minutes in a store, trying to get a teenaged clerk who’d never been trained on the process to apply his farm tax exemption. Me? I’d have probably paid the tax and moved on.
I’ll admit I gained a bit of my stubbornness from him, as well as what I believe to be a good work ethic, the desire to treat everyone fairly, and a willingness to keep my word. I always felt he possessed an inordinate amount of common sense, a trait I find too often lacking these days. That, too, I think he gave to me by the bucketful.
Those lessons remain and, I believe, have been passed along to my children. Our family fortune was never substantial, but the inheritance left to me makes me richer than the average Joe. Thanks, dad.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.