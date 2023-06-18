On this Father’s Day, I suppose it’s inevitable that many of us realize we’ve become more like our fathers than we ever dreamed. My dad has been gone almost 11 years now and I find myself thinking of lessons learned. There were also lessons I hope never to repeat.

Growing up on an Oklahoma farm, post Depression, his life experience was far different than mine and I have no doubt those experiences forged his adulthood, perhaps in ways he didn’t realize. He was never one to pass up a sale. He’d overbuy staples like coffee, tuna, mayo and other items, often leaving a stockpile you’d never finish. Fortunately, I’ve been able to break (most) of that habit.