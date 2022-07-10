A friend of mine penned a column last fall that’s stuck with me. He runs some small community newspapers up north of San Francisco.
His column told the story of a friend who, in the ‘50s, sold a big city newspaper on the street. Sometimes he’d have to leave his station, but just left the papers and his money cup while he was away. If someone picked up a paper while he was away, they left the money in the cup. No one was watching. And probably no one would even THINK about not paying.
When he wrote, stories of “flash robberies” were making the rounds, gangs of criminals in a coordinated assault on a particular store, overwhelming staff and any security that might be on site and making off with tens of thousands of dollars worth of merchandise in just a few minutes. In some cases, store employees were assaulted during the robbery as well.
Some stores fought back by hiring extra security. Others used GPS trackers to help locate the thieves. One chain just up and closed several stores, figuring the risk of loss was greater than potential sales.
His question following these free-for-alls was what’s happened to our sense of shame as a society? He remembered the story of that friend who never worried about losing his money, even if he was away.
His question seems a quaint notion to me now. I think the concept of shame doesn’t even register with large chunks of individuals.
Sure, there are theories that an erosion of opportunity drives people to do bad things, but I see that as little more than an excuse, an attempt to justify a twisted sense of entitlement. “I want that and I want it now. They owe it to me.”
But he was right in a sense. As a society, our sense of right and wrong seems to have been stronger. Your parents made sure of it. And if your parents didn’t happen to be around, the neighbors were watching you, too.
I believe everyone has a conscience or sense of shame, that quiet whisper in the back of their mind that tells them not to do something. But now people with poor impulse control find support in the dark corners of the internet. Louder voices tell them to ignore the whisper, that “getting back at them” (whoever “them” happens to be) is alright and they are justified in their outrage.
And while my friend was writing about an urban crime wave committed by dozens of people, we also now have to consider the solo suburbanite who decides the best way to get paid back for society short-changing him is to take a rifle and shoot up a Fourth of July parade or an elementary school.
Even before the tragedy in Illinois, I found myself scanning the holiday crowd here in Lawton last weekend. And that’s a shame of a completely different kind.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.