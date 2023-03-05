I’ve frequently explained some of the challenges faced these days as we attempt to publish a quality product each day. It’s not supposed to be an attempt to get readers to feel sorry for us, but it is an explanation of how the economics of journalism has changed. Some of the smartest people I know are trying to chart the industry’s new course and, as yet, no real, long-term solutions have been created.
The biggest issue has been the shift of ad dollars that funded much of what we do. A shift from print to digital is certainly a factor, but the shift away from locally managed stores to big box stores and internet Goliaths has amplified the change. There are also a great many who believe all our stories should be free on the internet.
We promote several stories per day on social media platforms, and rarely does a week go by when someone who follows our page will post their irritation that they can’t read the entire story for free. Subscribers pay us to create and deliver local news stories to them and I’ve long been opposed to providing content for free to digital readers. Our writers still want to get paid, and there’s still a cost to deliver those stories. Servers, bandwidth and internet pipelines carry costs as well.
According to the New York Times, over 2,500 newspapers – 25 percent of the total – have closed since 2005, 360 since the start of the COVID pandemic. Others, including this one, found it necessary to reduce days of publication or go from daily to weekly. A friend called to vent last week about a long-time advertiser which no longer spends any money with him, but is quick to plead for him to send staffers to write stories about each and every cause they make a check presentation to.
That paper – a weekly in a community with no local TV or radio – is about two issues away from closing their doors, he said. He’s out hustling six days a week, trying to find support to keep the doors open. “Why do I keep doing this?”, he asked me. “Why do I even try?”
I was happy to be able to give him an answer.
I had a number of interactions with readers this week, some of which were just in response to the crisis of the moment. But each expressed heartfelt appreciation that our staff has been able to keep the newspaper going in the face of pretty severe headwinds.
I asked him if he’d gotten any feedback like that recently and he was able to talk about a subscriber he’d helped find a story they’d missed, another report about a local kid’s achievement and the parent who told him how much they appreciated it, and yet another story about a resident in crisis whose neighbors rallied to lend support once his paper had reported the problem.
“That’s why you do it,” I told him.
If you’re reading this, count yourself in that category. On the days we’re most challenged, you’re why we keep going.
Thank you.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.