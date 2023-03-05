I’ve frequently explained some of the challenges faced these days as we attempt to publish a quality product each day. It’s not supposed to be an attempt to get readers to feel sorry for us, but it is an explanation of how the economics of journalism has changed. Some of the smartest people I know are trying to chart the industry’s new course and, as yet, no real, long-term solutions have been created.

The biggest issue has been the shift of ad dollars that funded much of what we do. A shift from print to digital is certainly a factor, but the shift away from locally managed stores to big box stores and internet Goliaths has amplified the change. There are also a great many who believe all our stories should be free on the internet.