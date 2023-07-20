As many of you may know, I made a recent life decision that necessitates stepping away from my side gig as a part-time columnist. As I pen this farewell column, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and nostalgia for the community I love. As I prepare to step away from this role, I am reminded that while individuals come and go, the spirit of the community persists, ever-evolving and growing.
This community we all call home is a vibrant tapestry woven from threads of diverse cultures, traditions, and backgrounds. It is a place where people from different walks of life and all corners of the world converge to create a rich, inclusive, and dynamic environment.
It is a place where opportunities abound: opportunities to learn, grow, thrive, and make a difference.
Our local businesses, from the family-owned ones that have been a staple in our community for years to ambitious start-ups, these businesses are the pillars of our economy. They offer opportunities for budding entrepreneurs to realize their dreams, for residents to find meaningful employment, and for all of us to enjoy diverse goods and services. These businesses, with their spirit of resilience and innovation, are a testament to our community’s entrepreneurial zeal.
Comanche County is fortunate to be the home of Fort Sill, The Fires Center of Excellence. From basic training to providing a Fires Force to support global operations, Fort Sill stands at the ready, working to protect our Nation from threats worldwide.
We are blessed with abundant natural beauty, from local community parks and public lakes to the Wichita Wildlife Refuge. These spaces provide us with opportunities to connect with nature, appreciate its beauty, and learn about our responsibility toward its preservation. They remind us of our interconnectedness with the natural world and our role in its stewardship.
Our community is characterized by its unwavering commitment to philanthropy and civic engagement. The opportunities to give back are endless, from food drives to neighborhood clean-ups, mentoring programs, and arts and humanities initiatives. These efforts, fueled by the generosity and compassion of our residents, underscore the power of collective action in driving positive change.
While I bid adieu to this role, I am comforted by the knowledge that the story of our community will continue to unfold. New opportunities will arise, new challenges will be met, and new victories will be celebrated. As I take my leave, I urge each one of you to seize these opportunities, to contribute to our community’s narrative, and to continue its legacy of inclusivity, resilience, and growth.
I step away with a heart full of gratitude for the opportunity to have served this community in this unique capacity, for the stories shared, the lessons learned, and the connections made. This is a farewell but not a goodbye, for I will continue championing our community’s cause, celebrating its achievements, and contributing to its future.
Here’s to our community, its unyielding spirit, and endless opportunities. Here’s to the citizens who call Southwest Oklahoma home, our shared journey, and many more chapters yet to be written in our community’s story.
Jennifer Krebs-Ellis is president & CEO of Cosmetic Specialty Labs, Inc, former Mayor of Medicine Park and serves as a commissioner on the Oklahoma Employment Security Commission.