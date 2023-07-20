As many of you may know, I made a recent life decision that necessitates stepping away from my side gig as a part-time columnist. As I pen this farewell column, I am filled with an overwhelming sense of gratitude and nostalgia for the community I love. As I prepare to step away from this role, I am reminded that while individuals come and go, the spirit of the community persists, ever-evolving and growing.

This community we all call home is a vibrant tapestry woven from threads of diverse cultures, traditions, and backgrounds. It is a place where people from different walks of life and all corners of the world converge to create a rich, inclusive, and dynamic environment.