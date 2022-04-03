I was sitting in the cab of the truck idling the beast north in the grass on the interstate frontage, smoke so thick you couldn’t see more than about 10 to 15 feet. And I was beginning to choke.
The death of a volunteer firefighter a couple of weeks ago resurrected a few memories of the five years I played that role. In my mid-20s I was asked to fill one of 20 volunteer positions on the local department. It sounded like fun. It sounded exciting. As the editor of the paper, I’d gone to more of my share of fires. But I was too naive to fully comprehend the risks.
Day or night, when the pager went off, you were expected to leave your house and your family and report to the scene. The town only had five full-time fire personnel – two per shift – and one would leave immediately with the truck, the second often staying behind to man the radio and the phones.
House fires, car wrecks, grass fires, or even drownings. All were our responsibility. I helped remove my share of accident victims from mangled vehicles, some conscious, some not. Some were saved by the medical professionals I never saw. Some were not. I lost a lot of sleep after finding a young girl, unconscious, in a burned out residence we had been told was empty. Her mother was found minutes later. Neighbors believed the family was away at the time. The girl lasted a couple of days in the hospital before passing away.
For the princely sum of $2 a call, you went out and took care of the problem. A dumpster fire might have taken 10 minutes. Some house fires you’d be on site for 8 hours or more. When they raised the per call fee to $5, I thought I’d died and gone to heaven.
The afternoon mentioned above, a storm front was moving in and wind gusts fanned the flames so you knew you were losing the battle. A sudden gust whipped the flames briefly into the shape of a tornado and made me think I needed to be somewhere else. I choked on the smoke as long as I could, then I yelled to the firefighter on the end of the hose, and told him to get on the tailboard because we were leaving. I radioed ahead to clear the path because we were coming out.
Some time later, it was decided that air packs should be installed in the truck for the driver.
Only twice during those five years did I fear for my safety. With young children at home in those days, I realized it was more than me I was putting at risk. When I moved to change jobs, I resigned and never looked back.
Police, fire and medical personnel (I don’t think we were called “first responders” in those days), all face their share of risk. My experience was a fraction of what they face, but I’ll always remember those instances I thought I’d bitten off more than I could chew.
Like me, I’ll bet that the local firefighter who was tragically lost saw the opportunity to serve her community as outweighing the risks.
It was a lot of fun and there’s a camaraderie there that exists in few other places. I assume police service and military service are two of them. We say “thank you for your service.” And in some odd fashion, those who serve may wish everyone could have experienced what they do — just a glimpse — because otherwise you can’t truly appreciate it.
On the other hand, it’s something they probably wouldn’t wish on anyone.
David Stringer is the publisher of The Lawton Constitution, a past-president of the Oklahoma Press Association and a media professional for over 40 years, more than half of that in Oklahoma. He can be reached at david.stringer@swoknews.com.