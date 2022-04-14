If you’re a baseball fan and a Minnesota Twins fan, you know that Target Field in Minneapolis is the only park in the majors you can snack on bear meat Sloppy Joe’s, Walleye Skewers, or Porkchop on a Stick.
Target Field was built in 2010 and is widely regarded as the finest baseball park in the country. Of course, he never played there. Rather at the old Metropolitan Sports Stadium, with the likes of Rod Carew, Lyman Bostock and Larry Hisle. He was only in the league about six years, largely as a pinch hitter and role player. He was plenty good, but at the end of his contract in 1982, he tried something different; well, much the same but in a different place. That place was Hanshin with the Hanshin Tigers in the Central League, and you might say he “caught fire”. He could hit Japanese pitching, as he hit 35 home runs, won four consecutive league batting titles, nearly became the first player in Japan to bat .400, and he won consecutive triple crowns. You can make the argument, and some have, that this is the greatest American player to have ever played professional baseball in Japan.
I never knew Randy Bass then. I remember getting to know him when a ridiculous and bureaucratic Army decided he and his fiancé Kelley could not be married in the Old Post Chapel at Fort Sill. I was able to fix that for them with a well-placed phone call and subsequently was invited to and attended the most beautiful wedding reception ever. That was 20 years ago.
But when Randy Bass left baseball in 1988 greater things awaited. He continued to make frequent business trips to Japan and remained (and remains) a celebrity there. In 2004 he became an Oklahoma State senator for 12 years as a Democrat in a Republican state, served on the Lawton City Council and became active in his Lawton home.
Sen. Randy Bass is not the only great professional athlete to emerge from Lawton, Oklahoma, but his story of his success is unique indeed. Randy is one of a kind.
Lee Baxter is a former commanding general of Fort Sill.